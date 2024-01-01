Webcast
Lead Without Limits: Navigating through Uncertainty and Disruption
It has never been more important for learning leaders to understand and develop individual and organizational resilience—the ability to anticipate potential threats; to cope effectively with adverse events when they occur; and to adapt to changing conditions, ensuring a viable path forward for yourself, your team, and your organization.
Stewarding transformations not just in the short-term but for years to come requires a keen pulse on the entire organization. Learning leaders today must identify the right skills for the right roles, deploy efficient learning programs, engage learners, and report on skill development in a way that can justify ROI, secure learning spend—preparing the organization for volatility, uncertainty, and sustained adaptation.
Watch this recorded discussion with Dr. Mike Barger, Assistant Clinical Professor of Business Administration and Executive Director at the Stephen M. Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan. Dr. Barger also previously served as the chief TOPGUN instructor for the U.S. Navy. In this session, attendees will get an overview of the exceptional set of crisis-leadership tools that will serve you and your organization well throughout times of change.
In this on-demand session you’ll learn:
- How to effectively navigate the challenges of significant organizational disruptions
- Effective and tested frameworks for crisis leadership
- A solution for leadership skills to help your employees thrive in times of change and demonstrate the ROI of leadership skills initiatives
Event Details:
- Type: On-demand webinar
- Duration: 45 minutes