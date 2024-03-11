Coursera for Campus Resources
Explore the latest research, guides, and webcasts about connecting curriculum to careers, strengthening employment outcomes, and enhancing learning experiences.
All resources
Topic
Webinar
CampusTalks with Universidad Peruana de Ciencias Aplicadas (UPC): Fostering Lifelong Learning
Webinar
Learning Beyond Curriculum. XLRI empowers students with career-focused online learning
Webinar
Advancing Higher Education Curriculum to Careers
E-book
Descubre el Futuro de las Micro-Credenciales en América Latina y el Caribe
Article
CampusTalks Insights: How William Woods University Is Preparing Its Students for Work
Webinar
Discover how Asian institutions are preparing students for thriving careers
E-book
Shaping Tomorrow’s Campus: The Impact of Digital Transformation on Higher Ed
Webinar
The Fastest-Growing Job Skills of 2024: A Discussion with Learning Leaders
Webinar
WWU embeds micro-credentials into liberal arts: A win for students and employers
Article
CampusTalks Insights: WGU's Journey to Job-Ready Graduates and Micro-Credentials
Webinar
Advancing Higher Education: Curriculum to Careers
Article