Coursera for Campus
Why Coursera
Solutions
Resources
Compare Plans
Contact Us

Coursera Webinars

Browse through a wide range of informative webinars designed to help you make the most out of Coursera platform and broaden your students' learning opportunities.

BC-2276 CampusTalks UPC Webinar Launch ResourceTile-2-20240311-164550

Webinar

CampusTalks with Universidad Peruana de Ciencias Aplicadas (UPC): Fostering Lifelong Learning

CampusTalks with XLRI Resource Tile

Webinar

Learning Beyond Curriculum. XLRI empowers students with career-focused online learning

ETEducation-Shravan-s Panel-Resource Tile Version 2

Webinar

Advancing Higher Education Curriculum to Careers

THE Webinar On-Demand Q1 2024 Resource Tile

Webinar

Discover how Asian institutions are preparing students for thriving careers

jsr 2024 webinar

Webinar

The Fastest-Growing Job Skills of 2024: A Discussion with Learning Leaders

BC-1622 CampusTalks WWU Image Assets Resource Tile 316x180 2

Webinar

WWU embeds micro-credentials into liberal arts: A win for students and employers

ET Education Panel Discussion Advancing Higher Education Curriculum to Careers

Webinar

Advancing Higher Education: Curriculum to Careers

campustalks-wgu

Webinar

Meeting Employer Expectations: WGU's Journey to Job-Ready Graduates and Micro-Credentials

HolonIQ Webinar Resource Tile

Webinar

AI in Higher Education: Impact & Opportunity

CampusTalks Live Webinar Series

Webinar

CampusTalks Live Webinar Series

campus-talks-boise (1)

Webinar

Blue Turf Thinking: Boise State Empowers Students with Industry Credentials

Applying AI to Improve Courses, Teaching, and Learning

Webinar

Applying AI to Improve Courses, Teaching, and Learning