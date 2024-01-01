Coursera for Government
Why Coursera
Solutions
Resources
For Teams

Coursera for Government Resources

Browse through cutting-edge reports, comprehensive guides, and informative webcasts to learn how Coursera can equip your citizens with in-demand skills and help agency employees develop new skills to improve constituent services.

BC-2286 March-April Enterprise Articles Resource-Tile 312x176

Article

How to Drive Organizational Success with Generative AI Skills Training

BC-2286 March-April Enterprise Articles Resource-Tile

Article

Generative AI Insights from Dr. Jules White of Vanderbilt University

BC-1987 GenAI White Paper-Resource Tile-ebook-photo-312x176 2@1.5x

Playbook

Unlocking Productivity: The Business Leader’s Playbook to Generative AI Skills Training

G GenAI Webinar resource tile 312x176-1

Webinar

Bridging the Generative AI Talent Gap

BC-1987 GenAI White Paper-Resource Tile-article-photo-312x176 2@1.5x

Article

Introducing the Business Leader’s Playbook to Generative AI Skills Training

jsr-2024-tile

Report

The Job Skills of 2024 Report

jsr 2024 webinar

Webinar

The Fastest-Growing Job Skills of 2024: A Discussion with Learning Leaders

philippines-dost

Case study

Philippines Department of Science and Technology builds a high-impact, low-cost employee upskilling program

Building Enduring Skill Development into Programs

Webinar

Building Enduring Skill Development into Programs

ID57316 C4G Online Training ResourceTile 316x180

Guide

Online Training Provider Guide for HR Leaders

psdf-tile

Case study

PSDF prepares the next generation of digital entrepreneurs with Coursera

Coursera Conference 2023 Keynote

Webinar

Coursera Conference 2023 Keynote: The Future of Learning and Work