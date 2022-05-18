-
Engineering
- Data Science & Machine Learning
- Software Engineering & Cloud Computing
- Computer Aided Designing
- Robotics & Internet of Things
-
Management & Commerce
- Product & Technology Management
- Supply Chain & Operations
- Finance & Accounting
- Marketing & Sales
-
Sciences
- Food & Nutrition Sciences
- Research Methods & Analytical Techniques
- Environmental Management
- Geographical Information Systems
-
Liberal Arts & Humanities
- Economics
- Web & Interaction Design
- Media & Production
- Public Policy
-
Healthcare
- Bioinformatics
- Biotechnology
- Epidemiology
- Psychology
Prepare students with
in-demand skills
Provide world-class, job-relevant online learning for students, faculty, and staff with Coursera for Campus.
Are you a student? Find out how to learn for free.
Access over 5,000 courses from leading universities and companies
Transform your university with Coursera
- Enhance curricula with world-class content and hands-on experiences
- Improve career readiness and prepare graduates with job-based learning
- Enable faculty with supplementary content and promote blended learning
- Increase student capacity without increasing infrastructure costs
- Attract new students with a stronger global reputation
Emerging-skills content, mapped to your curriculum
Improve student job outcomes and modernize your curriculum with access to 5,000+ courses, 70+ Professional Certificates, and 1,900+ Guided Projects in subjects like:
A platform to enhance student employability and modernize your curriculum
Deliver cutting-edge curricula
Solve for curriculum gaps by integrating world-class content from top universities and industry partners.
Empower faculty
Promote blended learning with Coursera content and faculty-authored projects, assessments, and courses.
Improve career readiness
Prepare graduates with job-based learning programs and 70+ Professional Certificates from global employers.
Provide hands-on learning with Guided Projects
Enable students to master and showcase their digital skills through hands-on projects.
Enable learning anytime, anywhere
Access courses offline or on the go with iOS and Android apps.
Scale teaching, grading and student support
Integrate Coursera’s platform to help deliver, manage, and grow online learning programs.
Universities innovating with Coursera
3M+ students are learning online with Coursera
Duke University
“Coursera helped us make a quick online pivot when the Duke Kunshan University campus closed due to the epidemic. Faculty benefited from access to high-quality courseware and students dived right into learning new skills on their own.”
Matthew Rascoff
Former Associate Vice Provost, Digital Education & Innovation
Covenant University
“Coursera enabled us to leapfrog into the future by providing ready-to-go infrastructure for online learning. It would have taken us years to create an equivalent offering on our own.”
Dr. Ada Peter
Director, International Offices and Linkages, Covenant University
K L University
“Coursera’s analytics brought assurance to the kind of skills imparted to students. That assurance wasn’t there before, because we didn’t have mechanisms to calculate their skill levels.”
Professor Hari Kiran Vege
Head of Computer Science and Engineering, K L University
Johnson C. Smith University
“Coursera is a great platform that can supplement universities’ core teaching and learning while providing students a personalized learning pathway that is economic.”
Terik Tidwell
Executive Director, Smith Tech-Innovation Center, Johnson C. Smith University
University of Szeged
“Expanding distance learning with high-quality courses attracts more students from Hungary, Europe, and abroad, which ultimately fosters greater diversity and success for our university.”
Peter Szakál
Director of Academic Affairs, University of Szeged