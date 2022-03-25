After you apply for the Coursera for Campus Basic plan using your institutional email address, you must sign up for a Coursera account using that email address and log into Coursera to complete the request process. We will inform you within two business days whether or not your application is approved. If approved, we will follow up with more information on how to get started to support your teaching and learning needs. Please note that this plan is intended for university and college administrators, department heads, and faculty.