With the Coursera for Campus Basic plan, students receive free access to Guided Projects—hands-on, expert-led opportunities to quickly learn applied skills.
Students use cloud-based desktops in a web browser with no download required.
Instructors guide students step-by-step through the project.
With unlimited access to all Guided Projects included in the Coursera for Campus Basic catalog your students can master new job-ready skills in data science, computer science, business, and more.
With this plan, you get:
- Up to 500 free student licenses for your university or college
- Unlimited access to all Guided Projects included in the Coursera for Campus Basic catalog per student license, per year
- Admin dashboards and analytics to manage your plan
- Online help centers for admins and students
A free plan for job-ready skills training
Provide hands-on experience for students
Empower faculty to integrate new content
Promote blended learning with Guided Projects and assessments authored by subject matter experts
Scale teaching, grading and student support
Integrate the Coursera for Campus Basic plan to help deliver, manage, and grow online learning programs at your institution
University success stories
3M+ students are learning online with Coursera
Covenant University
“Coursera enabled us to leapfrog into the future by providing ready-to-go infrastructure for online learning. It would have taken us two or three years to create an equivalent offering on our own.”
Dr. Ada Peter
Director, International Offices and Linkages Covenant University
K L University
“Coursera’s analytics brought assurance to the kind of skills imparted to students. That assurance wasn’t there before, because we didn’t have mechanisms to calculate their skill levels.”
Professor Hari Kiran Vege
Head of Computer Science and Engineering, K L University
Johnson C. Smith University
“Coursera is a great platform that can supplement universities’ core teaching and learning while providing students a personalized learning pathway that is economic.”
Terik Tidwell
Executive Director, Smith Tech-Innovation Center, Johnson C. Smith University
Trusted by leading universities and colleges
Frequently Asked Questions
The Coursera for Campus Basic Plan is a free version of our broader Coursera for Campus initiative. Coursera for Campus enables colleges and universities around the world to integrate and offer world-class online education via the Coursera platform.
The Coursera for Campus Basic Plan includes:
- Up to 500 free student licenses for each university or college
- Unlimited access to all Guided Projects included in the Coursera for Campus Basic catalog per student license, per year
- Administrative dashboards and analytics to manage programs
- Online help centers for admins and students
One faculty member or administrator per institution can apply for the Coursera for Campus Basic plan and provide access to 500 students. Multiple faculty members at a university can benefit from the Coursera for Campus Basic plan by becoming an administrator of the plan to manage it.
After you apply for the Coursera for Campus Basic plan using your institutional email address, you must sign up for a Coursera account using that email address and log into Coursera to complete the request process. We will inform you within two business days whether or not your application is approved. If approved, we will follow up with more information on how to get started to support your teaching and learning needs. Please note that this plan is intended for university and college administrators, department heads, and faculty.
A university or college administrator, department head, or faculty member can apply for the Coursera for Campus Basic plan to serve a class or an entire campus.
You can get access to the Coursera for Campus Institution plan which enables your institution to improve student job outcomes and modernize your curriculum with access to 5,000+ courses, 70+ Professional Certificates, and 1,900+ Guided Projects.
You can expect to hear about next steps within two business days of applying.
Please reach out to your Customer Success Manager to learn more.
We value our global community, and we deeply regret the need to withhold services from anyone in order to remain in compliance with US law. Our team is continually exploring options to expand access and we hope one day to offer unrestricted access throughout the world. For more information, go here.