Connect curriculum to careers

Complement your degrees with programs designed to keep pace with rapidly changing industry needs.

  • Understand in-demand jobs and associated skill requirements
  • Integrate expertise from 100+ leading industry partners
  • Attract more students with job-relevant and role-specific learning
88%
of students are more likely to enroll in degree programs with industry microcredentials
92%
of employers agree professional certificates strengthen a candidate’s application

Features

Leverage the expertise of leading companies

Boost the value of your degrees with high-quality learning from industry experts with real-world experience.

Career Academy

Offer industry-recognized microcredentials that develop skills and help prepare graduates for in-demand jobs.

Professional Certificates

Help your students grow job confidence and hone critical skills in high-growth fields.

Offer students 6,800 courses from 325+ leading universities and industry partners

Hassan M.

Coursera aligns with our mission to close the gap between academic and industry needs by offering a wide variety of courses that build leadership, entrepreneurship, and career success skills.

University of Jeddah
