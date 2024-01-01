Success Story
Faculty at GITAM (deemed to be University) share how they prepare students for in-demand jobs
An increasing number of employers are adopting skills-based hiring, and traditional curricula often are not designed to equip students with job-ready skills. Coursera for Campus bridges this gap, providing students with the essential industry exposure they need to excel in their professional journey.
Since partnering with Coursera in April 2020, Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management (GITAM), a private deemed university in India, has provided over 20,000 students access to world-class content, enabling them to stay ahead of the curve in the ever-evolving education and employment landscape.
"Courses on Coursera are extremely industry-relevant. For example, Rivet in civil engineering is in demand. We suggest such courses to our students to make them job-ready." - Shrikant Satish Kumar Darupu, Assistant Professor, Department of Civil Engineering, GITAM
Since integrating Coursera for Campus into their curriculum, GITAM students have benefitted from:
- a diverse range of industry-relevant courses that go beyond their curriculum
- guided projects that offer hands-on experience to boost their employability
- a rigorous curriculum aligned with global learning standards, fostering both growth and excellence
Coursera for Campus blends industry insights with workforce readiness, tailoring an impactful learning experience for each student.
Watch this video to uncover GITAM faculty's experiences and learn how Coursera for Campus could empower your students.