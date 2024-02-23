One-pager
Complement your curriculum with ECTS-recommended industry micro-credentials
Twelve Google and IBM Professional Certificates on Coursera receive ECTS recommendations
Coursera is committed to working with leading institutions and credit-recognition tools like the European Credit Transfer and Accumulation System (ECTS). Together, we can close the higher education and workforce gap by providing flexible and accessible ways for learners to seek credit for their online learning.
Download this one-pager for:
- Deeper understanding of the key benefits of ECTS-recommended micro-credentials
- More information on the ECTS-recommended offerings from Google and IBM available exclusively on Coursera
- Strategies for implementing micro-credentials and industry certificates through Career Academy