Webinar
Enhancing Student Employability Through Skills-Based Learning
Webinar with Michael B. Horn
How should institutions adapt to the changing perceptions around the ROI of higher education? What actions can leaders take to support student recruitment and retention?
Watch this webinar to hear from industry experts on how higher education institutions can drive enrollment by connecting learning to career outcomes. Michael B. Horn, award-winning author of Disrupting Class: How Disruptive Innovation Will Change the Way the World Learns, and Scott Shireman, Global Head, Coursera for Campus, recently led this engaging conversation on strengthening student career readiness.
The webinar explores trends in higher education and insights including:
- How increasing student employability can support enrollment
- How cutting-edge skills and industry-recognized certifications can enhance student employability
- How skills development programs like Career Academy can better prepare graduates for specific in-demand jobs
Speakers
Michael B. Horn
Coauthor of Choosing College: How to Make Better Learning Decisions Throughout Your Life
Scott Shireman
Global Head of Coursera for Campus
About speakers
Michael B. Horn is a coauthor of Choosing College: How to Make Better Learning Decisions Throughout Your Life and cohost of the Future U. podcast. He is also the co-founder of and a distinguished fellow at the Clayton Christensen Institute for Disruptive Innovation and a senior strategist at Guild Education. Michael was selected as a 2014 Eisenhower Fellow to study innovation in education in Vietnam and Korea, and Tech & Learning magazine named him to its list of the 100 most important people in the creation and advancement of the use of technology in education.
Scott Shireman is the Global Head of Coursera for Campus. Scott has over twenty years of leadership experience in higher education, including at UC Berkeley and Kellogg School of Management, with deep expertise in global and online education. He currently leads Coursera for Campus globally and advises university leaders around the world on how they can build the universities of the future.