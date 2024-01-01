Coursera for Campus
Why Coursera
Solutions
Resources
Compare Plans
Contact Us

Webinar

Redesigning Teaching and Learning Models with AI-Driven Solutions in Asia

Explore AI-driven solutions to create future-ready graduates

Universities across Asia are taking steps to identify and analyze the benefits and challenges of adopting AI tools, so they can better anticipate threats and meet student needs.

This webinar, held in partnership with Times Higher Education, features a panel of experts who discuss the need to empower faculty with AI-driven solutions in order to enhance teaching and learning methods.

Watch the on-demand session to learn:

  • What AI-driven tools universities can adopt to enhance personalized learning and engagement
  • The importance of providing effective training for faculty and staff to leverage AI into their existing processes
  • How AI-assisted tools can enable faculty to modernize assessment models, improve pedagogical methods, and create work-ready graduates
  • What generative AI policies and guidelines universities should adopt to maintain academic integrity and offer quality education to students

Speaker Details

Christine L. Sommers

Chief Academic Officer (Provost) and Executive Dean of Faculty of Nursing, Universitas Pelita Harapan

Stephanie G. Quiambao

OIC Director of Education Technology office, National University Manila

Dr Mabel Tan Hwee Joo

President and CEO, UCSI College, Malaysia

Muksinova Makhliyo

COO for Education, IT Park Uzbekistan

Eklavya Bhave

Enterprise Sales Head-Asia, Coursera

Loading...