Webinar
Redesigning Teaching and Learning Models with AI-Driven Solutions in Asia
Explore AI-driven solutions to create future-ready graduates
Universities across Asia are taking steps to identify and analyze the benefits and challenges of adopting AI tools, so they can better anticipate threats and meet student needs.
This webinar, held in partnership with Times Higher Education, features a panel of experts who discuss the need to empower faculty with AI-driven solutions in order to enhance teaching and learning methods.
Watch the on-demand session to learn:
- What AI-driven tools universities can adopt to enhance personalized learning and engagement
- The importance of providing effective training for faculty and staff to leverage AI into their existing processes
- How AI-assisted tools can enable faculty to modernize assessment models, improve pedagogical methods, and create work-ready graduates
- What generative AI policies and guidelines universities should adopt to maintain academic integrity and offer quality education to students
Speaker Details
Christine L. Sommers
Chief Academic Officer (Provost) and Executive Dean of Faculty of Nursing, Universitas Pelita Harapan
Stephanie G. Quiambao
OIC Director of Education Technology office, National University Manila
Dr Mabel Tan Hwee Joo
President and CEO, UCSI College, Malaysia
Muksinova Makhliyo
COO for Education, IT Park Uzbekistan
Eklavya Bhave
Enterprise Sales Head-Asia, Coursera