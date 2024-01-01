Coursera for Government
Drive your government’s digital transformation

Build a stronger, more tech-proficient workforce with training in software, cloud computing, security, and more, using the Tech Academy from Coursera.

3.4x
Organizations that upskill talent have 3.4x more success in tech transformations.
89%
of IT hiring managers reported challenges in recruiting top talent.

Why Technical Skills?

Develop a highly skilled technology workforce

Close the technology skills gap by developing high-performing organizations with existing talent. Build in-demand capabilities and improve service delivery with a tech-enabled workforce.

"There's an increasing demand both from tech companies and non-tech companies for highly-skilled engineers to create, build and maintain high quality systems from manufacturing to product design. But growth in engineering grads has not kept pace."

In-Demand Technology Skills

Build a technology-first workforce

Provide your workforce the opportunity to learn technology skills with beginner and advanced level content, including 20+ LevelSet assessments to measure baseline skills and 50+ SkillSets to drive technology learning.

Cloud Computing Basics for Everyone

Skills Acquired

  • Cloud Computing

Grow employee skills with recommended courses

  • Introduction to Cloud Computing
  • Introduction to Artificial Intelligence
  • AWS Cloud Technical Essentials

In Partnership With

  • AWS
  • Microsoft
Programming Basics for Everyone

Skills Acquired

  • Computer Programming

Grow employee skills with recommended courses

  • Introduction to XR: VR, AR, and MR Foundations
  • Smart Contracts
  • Building Web Applications in PHP

In Partnership With

  • Unity
  • University at Buffalo
  • University of Michigan

Web Development Basics for Everyone

Skills Acquired

  • Web Development

Grow employee skills with recommended courses

  • Foundations of User Experience (UX) Design
  • Introduction to HTML5
  • Responsive Website Basics: Code with HTML, CSS and Javascript

In Partnership With

  • Duke University
  • University of Michigan
  • UC San Diego
Expert Instruction

Learn from top technology professors and global leaders

Access world-class learning experiences delivered by top professors and industry experts

Dr. Ashwini Davison

Director of Strategy and Transformation

Rav Ahuja

Global Program Director

Nancy Wang

CEO and Founder

Martin Odersky

Founder of the Scala Programming Language and Professor

Polong Lin

Data Scientist and Developer Advocate

Hands-On Learning

Use interactive technology training to make learning practical

Enable citizens and government employees to learn and retain new technology skills faster with side-by-side interactive tutorials covering highly relevant technology skills and tools. Example tutorials include:

  • Agile Projects: Creating User Stories with Value in Taiga
  • Big-O Time Complexity in Python Code
  • Custom Prediction Routine on Google AI Platform
Measuring and Benchmarking

Track the success of your learning investment

Understand your organization’s development in key technology skills - from cloud to cybersecurity and machine learning - and build stronger competitive intelligence by understanding how your talent’s skill profiles compare against your industry.

Advance your technology transformation

Let’s work together to build technology proficiency for your workforce

