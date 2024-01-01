Why Technical Skills?
Develop a highly skilled technology workforce
Close the technology skills gap by developing high-performing organizations with existing talent. Build in-demand capabilities and improve service delivery with a tech-enabled workforce.
"There's an increasing demand both from tech companies and non-tech companies for highly-skilled engineers to create, build and maintain high quality systems from manufacturing to product design. But growth in engineering grads has not kept pace."
In-Demand Technology Skills
Build a technology-first workforce
Provide your workforce the opportunity to learn technology skills with beginner and advanced level content, including 20+ LevelSet assessments to measure baseline skills and 50+ SkillSets to drive technology learning.
Cloud Computing Basics for Everyone
Skills Acquired
- Cloud Computing
Grow employee skills with recommended courses
- Introduction to Cloud Computing
- Introduction to Artificial Intelligence
- AWS Cloud Technical Essentials
In Partnership With
Programming Basics for Everyone
Skills Acquired
- Computer Programming
Grow employee skills with recommended courses
- Introduction to XR: VR, AR, and MR Foundations
- Smart Contracts
- Building Web Applications in PHP
In Partnership With
Web Development Basics for Everyone
Skills Acquired
- Web Development
Grow employee skills with recommended courses
- Foundations of User Experience (UX) Design
- Introduction to HTML5
- Responsive Website Basics: Code with HTML, CSS and Javascript
In Partnership With
Expert Instruction
Learn from top technology professors and global leaders
Access world-class learning experiences delivered by top professors and industry experts
Dr. Ashwini Davison
Director of Strategy and Transformation
Rav Ahuja
Global Program Director
Nancy Wang
CEO and Founder
Martin Odersky
Founder of the Scala Programming Language and Professor
Polong Lin
Data Scientist and Developer Advocate
Hands-On Learning
Use interactive technology training to make learning practical
Enable citizens and government employees to learn and retain new technology skills faster with side-by-side interactive tutorials covering highly relevant technology skills and tools. Example tutorials include:
- Agile Projects: Creating User Stories with Value in Taiga
- Big-O Time Complexity in Python Code
- Custom Prediction Routine on Google AI Platform
Measuring and Benchmarking
Track the success of your learning investment
Understand your organization’s development in key technology skills - from cloud to cybersecurity and machine learning - and build stronger competitive intelligence by understanding how your talent’s skill profiles compare against your industry.