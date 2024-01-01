World-class content
Experience custom course creation at scale
Course Builder, an AI-assisted authoring tool, enables you to effortlessly produce custom courses using world-class content from participating industry and academic partners. Through step-by-step guidance, you can share key course information, auto-generate outlines, and view and select from expert content suggestions. Add your own materials and blend with curated content with ease. Course Builder helps enhance context and relevance, accelerate content creation, and fulfill workforce needs with expert-quality courses.
Seamlessly add leading expertise to your custom courses
Meet your organization’s mission-critical upskilling needs by leveraging content from participating Coursera Partners
- Blend your organization-specific content and world-class content from Coursera’s catalog
- Integrate relevant content from Coursera’s catalog with AI-assisted recommendations
CUSTOMIZE COURSES AT SCALE
Tailor content for your workforce's diverse upskilling needs
Give your team the flexibility to create content for all skill levels and job roles
- Develop new private courses, tailored to your specific upskilling needs and available only to invited learners
- Blend expert courses, items, or modules into a custom course
EFFICIENCY & PRODUCTIVITY
Increase your training and development team's productivity without adding resources
Streamline how your team builds, maintains, and updates learning resources with AI assistance
- Let AI auto-suggest outlines, descriptions, and learning objectives based on author inputs
- Improve existing content and build assessments with editable AI-generated questions
Start creating highly-relevant custom courses fueled by expert content today
Contact us for a demo to learn how you can:
- Create courses with world-class content from leading industry and academic experts
- Launch custom courses that scale
- Increase productivity to meet learning goals without additional resources