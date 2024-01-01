Boost your business curriculum with world-class content
Provide students access to job-relevant online learning with Coursera for Campus.
Top business courses
Provide online access to top courses from leading universities and companies
- Supplement your teaching with cutting-edge learning content aligned to your curriculum
- Help students learn the skills employers are looking for with courses, labs, and Guided Projects from leading institutions
- Empower faculty to teach effectively online and build discipline expertise for research
Guided Projects
Accelerate practical learning with unlimited Guided Projects
With free access to unlimited Guided Projects, your students can master new, job-ready skills in marketing strategy, financial analysis, and business analytics.
Popular courses
Discover top business courses on Coursera for Campus
Taught by industry leaders in business
Browse courses taught by leading experts at top universities and companies.
Ramnarayan Subramaniam
Clinical Professor at Indian School of Business
Yvonne Breyer
Associate Professor at Macquarie University
Barbara Oakley, PhD, PE, FAIMBE, FIEEE
Distinguished Professor of Engineering at Oakland University
Aric Rindfleisch
John M. Jones Professor of Marketing at University of Illinois
Ready to transform your campus?
- Grow and augment your curriculum
- Help improve student employability
- Support faculty development
The high-quality foundational learning our students receive through Coursera gives them the hands-on skills to enter industries that might otherwise have seemed unattainable.
Explore more resources for driving student engagement in online learning
Report
Global Skills Report 2023
Benchmark talent and transform your workforce with skill development and career readiness insights drawn from 124M+ learners.
From Higher Education to Employment
Better connect learning with career outcomes at your institution with data from 3.6k students and employers.