Coursera Case Studies
Discover real-world examples of how various universities and educational establishments have tackled challenges and improved their learning experience. Through these case studies, you'll gain insights and practical knowledge that can be applied in your academic pursuits.
Case Studies
The Job Skills of 2024 Report
Discover the fastest-growing job skills for businesses, governments, and higher education institutions.
Shaping the Future of Higher Education with Coursera for Campus
Faculty at GITAM (deemed to be University) share how they prepare students for in-demand jobs
Taipei Medical University encourages interdisciplinary learning for healthcare professionals via Coursera
Mapúa University Partners with Coursera and Rises to Top 6% of Universities in the World
NACC prepares students for success with Google IT professional certificate program
Boise State University develops innovative programs to boost student employability
KL University helping students acquire in-demand skills and job-ready credentials
How Hawai‘i Pacific University (HPU) is increasing student enrollment by leveraging Coursera Career Academy
Create blended curricula to drive industry-relevant learning
UVG Enriches Curriculum and Helps Students Learn from Anywhere
École Centrale Casablanca prepares future engineers for successful careers
