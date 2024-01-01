Coursera for Campus
Coursera Case Studies

Discover real-world examples of how various universities and educational establishments have tackled challenges and improved their learning experience. Through these case studies, you'll gain insights and practical knowledge that can be applied in your academic pursuits.

Shaping the Future of Higher Education with Coursera for Campus

Faculty at GITAM (deemed to be University) share how they prepare students for in-demand jobs

Taipei Medical University encourages interdisciplinary learning for healthcare professionals via Coursera

Mapúa University Partners with Coursera and Rises to Top 6% of Universities in the World

NACC prepares students for success with Google IT professional certificate program

Boise State University develops innovative programs to boost student employability

KL University helping students acquire in-demand skills and job-ready credentials

How Hawai‘i Pacific University (HPU) is increasing student enrollment by leveraging Coursera Career Academy

Create blended curricula to drive industry-relevant learning

UVG Enriches Curriculum and Helps Students Learn from Anywhere

École Centrale Casablanca prepares future engineers for successful careers

Yeditepe University adopts Coursera to help faculty evolve beyond textbook teaching