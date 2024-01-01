Coursera Case Studies
Browse case studies to learn how Coursera for Government customers reduce costs and increase the employability of citizens and government employees served by their programs.
Case Studies
The Job Skills of 2024 Report
Discover the fastest-growing job skills for businesses, governments, and higher education institutions.
Topic
Case study
Philippines Department of Science and Technology builds a high-impact, low-cost employee upskilling program
Case study
PSDF prepares the next generation of digital entrepreneurs with Coursera
Case study
Abu Dhabi School of Government Empowers Skills Development for Digital Transformation
Case study
CINDE attracts top companies to Costa Rica with a highly skilled workforce
Case study
Minnesota DEED helps residents prepare for in-demand jobs with accessible online learning
Case study