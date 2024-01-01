Coursera for Business
Why Coursera
Solutions
Resources
For Teams
Compare Plans
Contact Sales

A skills roadmap for digital transformation

With Coursera’s new Essential Skills Playbook, you have a roadmap for the critical skills you need across your organization to survive and thrive in the era of digital transformation.

Download playbook

Insights by industry and function

We analyzed data from 40 million learners and 2,000 companies to provide detailed skill maps and insights so you can:

  • Identify essential skills for 7 common job functions
  • Understand global skill trends and deep dive into 5 industries
  • Gain new tips to drive learner adoption
    Financial Services

    See why data skills including SQL and Python dominate across multiple finance sectors and functions.

    Telecom

    Explore how the rollout of 5G is emphasizing the need for modern marketing, customer value proposition, and analytics among other skills.

    Tech Sector

    Discover how companies are combating tech skill decay by emphasizing Platform as a Service (PaaS) Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and cloud computing learning development.

    Professional Services

    Get insights into how leading professional services firms are reskilling and transforming in order to be relevant in a data- and tech-centric world.

    Manufacturing

    See how companies are adapting by learning predictive analytics, data visualization, and forecasting to maximize efficiency.

    C4G CA Hero

    Take a sneak peak at top skills by job function

    Below is a glimpse of an essential skills map. Download the Playbook to view all the skills and industry-specific maps.

    Browse Coursera Academies

    Get the complete Essential Skills Playbook now

    With over 118 million learners, 3,000 business customers, and 300+ academic and industry partners—highly diverse in geography, industry, and DX readiness—Coursera is in a unique position to identify the essential skills needed to remain competitive and help businesses bridge gaps in their workforce. Download the Playbook to view all the skills and industry-specific maps.

    The world is changing at the speed of light. Skills become obsolete....With the innovative solution from Coursera, we now give the power to the learners, to be able to think about their future, and be able to develop what they need in terms of skills.

    L'Oreal Logo
    L’Oreal Team
    Empowering their employees through Coursera

    Loading...