Equip your workforce with essential Generative AI skills
Unlock productivity gains and mitigate risk with Generative AI (GenAI) Academy, featuring content taught by leading companies and universities.
- Develop high-impact GenAI skills with trusted content
- Ensure your workforce can use GenAI ethically and responsibly
- Provide a safe environment to practice and test new GenAI skills with hands-on projects
Empower everyone with critical Generative AI skills
GenAI has the potential to help governments transform services, delivering greater value and public impact. Building foundational Generative AI literacy and high-impact skills is critical to support digital transformation in the public sector.
Coursera’s GenAI Academy can help unlock productivity gains, mitigate inherent risks, and foster a future-ready workforce. Designed for Everyone, Executives, and Teams, each curated catalog features courses, short-form content, and hands-on projects from leading industry and academic experts, including: Microsoft, Stanford Online, DeepLearning.AI, Google Cloud, IBM, London Business School, Vanderbilt, and many more.
Enable leaders to drive GenAI organizational strategy
Public sector leaders require specialized programs from the most trusted sources to better understand the risks, opportunities, and ethical implications of using GenAI . To help navigate these complexities, leaders can learn directly from global experts on how to:
- Identify value and productivity gains
- Understand societal implications
- Anticipate and address potential risks
- Set GenAI strategies and roadmaps
- Lead and inspire teams through GenAI change
Curated GenAI experiences for all learners
ESSENTIAL SKILLS
Generative AI for Everyone
Build foundational GenAI literacy and skill acquisition for employees at all levels with expert training and hands-on practice.
EXECUTIVE SKILLS
Generative AI for Executives
Empower senior leaders across your organization to identify, develop, and execute impactful GenAI business strategies.
FUNCTIONAL SKILLS
Generative AI for Teams
Equip cross-functional teams to understand GenAI use cases and best practices unique to their business function.
Featured content from Coursera’s GenAI Academy
Build high-impact skills directly from leading industry and academic experts
Start upskilling your workforce today with Coursera’s GenAI Academy
Contact us to learn how Generative AI skill growth can help propel your organization.
- Promote GenAI ethics and responsible use
- Unlock innovation
- Increase productivity