Microsoft
Voice of Change: Communicate with Teams for GenAI Adoption
Taught in English

Course

Instructor: Microsoft

Intermediate level

2 hours to complete
Flexible schedule
Recently updated!

January 2024

Assessments

7 assignments

There are 7 modules in this course

By the end of this short course, you will be able to employ strategies to retain talent through upskilling your workforce on GenAI tools and techniques, communicate your GenAI strategy to garner commitment across your organization, employ strategies to get alignment with your C-Suite on a GenAI strategy and roll-out plan for your organization, and outline strategies for utilizing GenAI within your company's workflows.

1 video3 readings

In this lesson, you will gain insights into crafting an effective GenAI strategy. The lesson underscores aligning AI with the company's mission and business objectives, highlighting the pivotal role of visionary leadership in driving innovation and societal impact. It explores the importance of internal collaboration and external partnerships. Key focuses include understanding GenAI's capabilities and limitations, targeting transformative applications, and prioritizing responsible technology deployment. This comprehensive overview provides a blueprint for integrating GenAI effectively and ethically into product strategies

1 video1 reading1 assignment

This lesson offers insights into Microsoft’s approach to integrating GenAI into their business model. It focuses on the pivotal role of C-Suite executives, including the CEO and CTO, in aligning AI initiatives with the company's mission and vision. Cross-functional collaboration within Microsoft and partnerships like OpenAI is highlighted, using examples to illustrate strategic decision-making in AI development. It also provides guidance for business leaders on embracing GenAI, emphasizing the importance of understanding its potential, focusing on transformative projects, and ensuring company-wide strategic alignment and buy-in for successful implementation.

1 video1 assignment

In the lesson explores the key aspects of integrating GenAI into product strategy, as exemplified by Microsoft's evolution. The lesson covers the transition of AI from enhancing specific features to becoming a core element of the user experience, the importance of AI in understanding human behavior, and aligning AI initiatives with business objectives. It addresses the balance between innovation and responsibility in AI deployment, shares insights from practical implementations and challenges faced, and highlights the strategic decision to develop a unified AI platform for organizational efficiency. This lesson is designed to provide you with the essential knowledge to develop and implement an effective GenAI strategy within your organizations.

1 video1 reading1 assignment

This lesson focuses on the importance of diversity and inclusion in the GenAI workplace, emphasizing how a representative workforce is key to creating unbiased, innovative AI products. It outlines the necessity for including diverse perspectives across gender, race, and geography to meet global needs effectively. Through real-world examples and actionable strategies, you will understand how to cultivate an inclusive environment that supports talent retention and fosters innovation. The goal is to equip you with the knowledge to build GenAI solutions that serve a broad audience, ensuring technology development is equitable and reflective of the diverse world we live in.

1 video1 reading1 assignment

This lesson explores the ethical dimensions of GenAI using Microsoft's approach as a case study. It covers Microsoft's commitment to responsible AI, addressing issues like bias, unfairness, and misinformation. The lesson highlights the integration of ethical considerations throughout the GenAI development process, emphasizing the inclusion of diverse perspectives from various experts. It also examines real-world ethical dilemmas in GenAI applications, such as balancing innovation with potential misuse in education and handling sensitive political content. The aim is to provide you with a nuanced understanding of ethical challenges and responsibilities in the field of GenAI.

1 video1 reading1 assignment

This lesson examines Microsoft's approach to integrating GenAI within their business model, focusing on security and strategic alignment. It highlights Microsoft's mission-driven strategy, leadership vision, and the importance of a holistic, collaborative approach in GenAI development. Emphasis is placed on the human-centric design of GenAI applications and the necessity of technologies that support rather than replace human efforts. The lesson also offers insights for business leaders on aligning GenAI with business goals, considering AI's potential, problem-solving capabilities, and cost-effectiveness.

1 video1 reading2 assignments

