Create IoT Solutions in Microsoft Azure

In this Guided Project, you will:

Learn to create an IoT hub and register a device in IoT hub

Learn to implement bidirectional communication in Azure IoT hub

Learn to use stream analytics job and message routing with Azure IoT Hub

1.5 hours
Intermediate
No download needed
Split-screen video
English
Desktop only

In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn to create an IoT hub in the Azure cloud, and learn to use the Azure IoT Hub extension for Visual Studio Code to monitor and send device-to-cloud messages and cloud-to-device messages. Then you will learn to create an Azure storage account and create a stream analytics job with an IoT hub as input and a storage account as output so that the messages can be stored on the Azure storage. Finally, you will also configure message routing that enables sending telemetry data from IoT Hub to custom endpoints, and to store the data we will route the messages to the blob storage in Azure. Before beginning this course, you should be familiar with the services of Microsoft Azure such as Azure IoT hub, stream analytics, and Storage account. Also, you should have an Azure account prior.

Skills you will develop

  • stream analytics

  • Azure CLI

  • bidirectional communication

  • Azure IoT hub

  • Message routing

Learn step-by-step

In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:

  1. Introduction and Create IoT hub in Azure

  2. Create devices on IoT hub using VS code and Azure Cli

  3. Bidirectional Communication with Azure IoT Hub

  4. Practice activity: Create a new device using Azure cli and send d2c messages using VS code GUI

  5. Create an azure storage account

  6. Create a stream analytics job with iot hub as input and storage as output

  7. Simulate a device and run the stream analytics job

  8. Configure message routing in azure iot hub

  9. Capstone Task: Run a stream analytics job with a new output as blob storage

How Guided Projects work

Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required

In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step

