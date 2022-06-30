Create IoT Solutions in Microsoft Azure
Learn to create an IoT hub and register a device in IoT hub
Learn to implement bidirectional communication in Azure IoT hub
Learn to use stream analytics job and message routing with Azure IoT Hub
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn to create an IoT hub in the Azure cloud, and learn to use the Azure IoT Hub extension for Visual Studio Code to monitor and send device-to-cloud messages and cloud-to-device messages. Then you will learn to create an Azure storage account and create a stream analytics job with an IoT hub as input and a storage account as output so that the messages can be stored on the Azure storage. Finally, you will also configure message routing that enables sending telemetry data from IoT Hub to custom endpoints, and to store the data we will route the messages to the blob storage in Azure. Before beginning this course, you should be familiar with the services of Microsoft Azure such as Azure IoT hub, stream analytics, and Storage account. Also, you should have an Azure account prior.
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction and Create IoT hub in Azure
Create devices on IoT hub using VS code and Azure Cli
Bidirectional Communication with Azure IoT Hub
Practice activity: Create a new device using Azure cli and send d2c messages using VS code GUI
Create an azure storage account
Create a stream analytics job with iot hub as input and storage as output
Simulate a device and run the stream analytics job
Configure message routing in azure iot hub
Capstone Task: Run a stream analytics job with a new output as blob storage
