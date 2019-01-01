Configure Routing in Azure IoT Hub
Learn to create an IoT hub and register a device in IoT hub
Learn to configure message routing in Azure IoT Hub
Learn to create an Azure Storage account to store the incoming sensor data
This Guided Project “Configure Routing in Azure IoT Hub” is for anyone who wants to learn to configure routing in Azure IoT Hub. In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn to create an Azure free account. You will also learn to build an IoT hub in the Azure cloud, register an IoT device within the IoT hub, send telemetry data from a raspberry pi web simulator to the iot hub and we will also learn to configure message routing that enables sending telemetry data from IoT Hub to custom endpoints and to store the data we will route the messages to the storage account in Azure. This project will be helpful for anyone who is interested in the internet of things, especially those who want to learn how to connect sensors and send telemetry data to the cloud. We’ll be using a free tier of Azure cloud services. Requirements: It is recommended if you have some basic knowledge on working with Azure. A credit / Debit card will be required to create a free Azure account.
Raspberry Pi
Azure
Message routing
Azure IoT hub
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction and creating an Azure account
Creating and Configuring Azure IoT Hub
Register a new device in the IoT hub and connect IoT hub to the raspberry pi simulator
Practice task: Register a new device in iot hub
Creating an azure storage account
Configure message routing for iot hub.
Capstone Task : Register a new device, run the simulator and send the data to the azure storage
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
