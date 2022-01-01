Contact sales
Provide world-class training developed by leading universities and companies. All on Coursera for Business.

Access 5,000+ courses, 300+ SkillSets, and 1,900+ Guided Projects from top universities and companies

How companies use Coursera for Business

Deliver on strategic business goals by building critical skills

Realize the full value of technology investments

Build a data-driven, digitally-fluent workforce

High-impact skill development for all teams

Build in-demand skills for the business

Accelerate skill acquisition with SkillSets, turnkey job-based learning programs.

Fast-track digital transformation with Academies

Deploy targeted learning for tech teams and build skills for everyone.

Drive skill mastery with hands-on learning

Deliver applied tech and data skills with 1,900+ Guided Projects and in-course lab assignments.

Track, measure, and benchmark actual skill proficiency

Quantify employee progress in technical and human skills with continuous assessments.

Explore content developed by leading universities and companies

Popular courses from B2B learners in 2021

AI for Everyone

deeplearning

This non-technical course will help you understand technologies like machine learning and deep learning to apply AI to problems in your organization. You'll see examples of what today’s AI can and cannot do, how it’s impacting society and how to navigate through these changes.

Neural Networks & Deep Learning

deeplearning.ai

This course covers the ways to build, train, and apply deep neural networks. Featuring case studies from healthcare, autonomous driving, music generation, and natural language processing, learners will master not only the theory of deep learning, but also see how it is applied in industry.

Marketing in a Digital World

University of Illinois

Help your teams understand how digital tools are changing marketing by shifting the balance of power from firms to consumers. One of the most popular courses on Coursera, Marketing in a Digital World is rated by Class Central as one of the Top 50 MOOCs of All Time. This course is part of the iMBA offered by the University of Illinois.

Becoming a Principled and Persuasive Negotiator

Yale University

This course teaches a winning framework for shaping negotiations with persuasive, principled arguments. Learners will leave the course better able to predict and interpret, and shape the behavior of those they face in competitive situations.

High Performance Collaboration

Northwestern University

In this course, your learners will gain essential skills to develop and expand their leadership repertoire. Learners will engage in self-assessments to analyze their leadership style, develop team charters to optimize their groups, and develop a game plan for effective negotiations.

Design Thinking for Innovation

University of Virginia

Design thinking provides the tools your employees need to think like innovators and uncover creative opportunities. In this course, Professor Jeanne M. Liedtka provides an overview of design thinking and introduces several tools to help learners understand design thinking as a problem solving approach.

Learning How to Learn

UC San Diego

Coursera's most popular course will turbocharge your learners' knowledge acquisition and prime the way for them to master new skills. Covered: illusions of learning, memory techniques, how to deal with procrastination, and best practices for mastering tough subjects.

Explore more resources to drive skills-first learning

Essential Skills Playbook

Understand top skills for key industries from financial services to telecom.
Upskilling to Expand Employee Value

Research firm IDC found Coursera for Business delivers approximately 700% ROI.
Building an AI Strategy

Learn five key ways organizations can use AI to create customer-centric products and experiences.
