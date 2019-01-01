Overview
With the Post Graduate Certificate in 5G Technology and IoT, you’ll build a comprehensive understanding of the underlying principles of advanced communication as they pertain to fifth-generation (5G) wireless communication in the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP). You’ll focus on key aspects of 5G and beyond while exploring 5G challenges for software-defined radios, optical communication for IoT applications, mining techniques for IoT and smart cities, and advanced signal processing aspects such as compressive sensing and sparse recovery.
This program is ideal for communication industry professionals who want to understand various aspects of advanced communication systems and develop the software and hardware skills necessary to implement them. You’ll develop in-demand skills and experience through case studies as you build essential software skills with expert faculty feedback and support. This program is the culmination of communication and signal processing research and industrial training activities in the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering.