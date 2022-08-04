The Indian School of Business
Certificate

Certificate in Investment Management

Build an in-depth understanding of investment strategies, financial markets and economy with the Indian School of Business - ranked as #1 Business School in India.

Dates to be announced soon.

16 weeks

8 hours/week

USD 1,500 (INR 1,12,500)

Explore flexible payment options while enroling.

100% online

Includes live classes.

No application required.

Understand financial markets, investing, and trading strategies

Gain necessary knowledge to understand financial statements and economic markets. Learn about investment portfolios, understand how trading strategies work in emerging markets and methods of building robust backtesting systems. This programme will help you build a career in investment management, prepare for higher education in finance, and efficiently manage personal finances.

Learn from a triple-accredited business school

Strengthen your profile with a credential from a reputed and research-productive business school. ISB is accredited by AMBA, EFMD Quality Improvement System (EQUIS), and the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB).

Global outlook with experiential learning

Experience meaningful exchange of knowledge with a global outlook, diverse perspectives, and industry experience. Get personalised, actionable feedback through real-time engagement with the ISB faculty and programme facilitators.

IM Investor

Programme description

Understand the principles of investments and financial markets from eminent faculty at the Indian School of Business and renowned industry experts.

Required background

No prerequisites.

Webinar

Admissions webinar: Live Q&A session with the faculty now available to watch. Learn more about the certificate, the programme structure, curriculum, career outcomes, and timelines directly from the faculty in this video.

ISB IM Webinar

Industry Expert: Watch this video of an exclusive session with Guest faculty Rajan Raju, Director at Invespar.

Rajan Raju

Skills you will gain

  • Risk Management
  • Behavioural Finance
  • Financial Markets
  • Bond Market
  • Stock Market
  • Investment Banker
  • Portfolio Manager
  • Risk Analyst

Overview

This programme will help you build a career in investment management, or prepare for higher education in finance. It will further enable you to efficiently manage your personal finances. You will learn about financial statements, common filings of firms, basics of the investment process, and trading strategies. Over a 16-week period, you will build a sound understanding of two trading strategies that work in emerging markets - Piotroski F -score and Post earnings announcement drift (PEAD). You will also learn about efficient market hypotheses, market anomalies and evaluating investment performance.

Post completion of this programme, you will be prepared for a career in roles such as investment manager, portfolio manager, risk analyst, research manager, and financial analyst. You will be able to understand financial markets and evaluate the performance and timing of a mutual fund.

Industry Sessions

The programme is taught by the leading faculty at the Indian School of Business. It includes accomplished industry practitioners, who have been at the helm of global businesses. You will have an opportunity to interact with industry experts joining in to deliver live sessions virtually.

This 16 week programme features 3 courses.

Course 1 of 3

Course 2 of 3

Course 3 of 3

Faculty

Frequently asked questions

If you need further assistance, please email invest_mgt@isb.edu with any questions.

