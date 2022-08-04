Certificate in Investment Management

Overview
This programme will help you build a career in investment management, or prepare for higher education in finance. It will further enable you to efficiently manage your personal finances. You will learn about financial statements, common filings of firms, basics of the investment process, and trading strategies. Over a 16-week period, you will build a sound understanding of two trading strategies that work in emerging markets - Piotroski F -score and Post earnings announcement drift (PEAD). You will also learn about efficient market hypotheses, market anomalies and evaluating investment performance.
Post completion of this programme, you will be prepared for a career in roles such as investment manager, portfolio manager, risk analyst, research manager, and financial analyst. You will be able to understand financial markets and evaluate the performance and timing of a mutual fund.
Industry Sessions
The programme is taught by the leading faculty at the Indian School of Business. It includes accomplished industry practitioners, who have been at the helm of global businesses. You will have an opportunity to interact with industry experts joining in to deliver live sessions virtually.