Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode
Certificate

IIM Kozhikode Marketing Strategy

Advance your leadership, analysis, and decision-making skills as you develop innovative future-focused marketing strategies designed to drive business growth and adapt to evolving consumer needs with the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode, one of the top management institutes in India.

The first cohort will start in October 2022

6 months

10-12 hours per week. May vary by student.

$1,500 (INR 112,500)

Explore flexible payment options while enrolling.

100% online

+ Live classes and feedback from faculty.

No application required

Ranked Top 5 among IIMs by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF)

With its roots dating back to 1997, the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM Kozhikode) has become the fastest growing management school in India.

Real world projects

Showcase your new skills to your employer or a hiring manager with an applied industry project

Live sessions and office hours

Learn primarily at your own pace, with doubt clearing sessions and faculty feedback

IIM-K-Marketing-Strategy

Program description

Leverage modern marketing solutions to create and deliver personalized customer experiences that make an impact on your organization's bottom line.

Required background

Undergraduate education is recommended to enroll in this program.

Skills you will gain

  • Machine learning
  • Data analysis
  • Digital marketing
  • Data visualization
  • Predictive modeling
  • Marketing strategy

Overview

Build your strategic marketing skills as you learn to implement agile marketing processes that can drive cross-functional efficiency and organizational growth.

In this program, you’ll explore powerful data-driven segmentation techniques to help you develop strategies that align with evolving consumer needs. You’ll learn how to utilize machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) applications to deliver personalized experiences that effectively engage and convert your customers. Modern marketing techniques have advanced to meet the increasingly complex needs of consumers in virtually every industry across the globe. By earning this certificate, you’ll expand your end-to-end skills in data analytics, analysis, and automation to prepare yourself for success in strategic marketing roles.

Courses to be announced soon

Instructors

Frequently asked questions

