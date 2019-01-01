Overview
Build your strategic marketing skills as you learn to implement agile marketing processes that can drive cross-functional efficiency and organizational growth.
In this program, you’ll explore powerful data-driven segmentation techniques to help you develop strategies that align with evolving consumer needs. You’ll learn how to utilize machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) applications to deliver personalized experiences that effectively engage and convert your customers. Modern marketing techniques have advanced to meet the increasingly complex needs of consumers in virtually every industry across the globe. By earning this certificate, you’ll expand your end-to-end skills in data analytics, analysis, and automation to prepare yourself for success in strategic marketing roles.