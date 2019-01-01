Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode
Certificate

IIM Kozhikode Product Management

Gain the skills and experience necessary to advance your career as a product manager and learn to design, prototype, and develop products that enhance user experience and drive exponential business growth with the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode, one of the top management institutes in India.

The first cohort will start in October 2022

6 months

10-12 hours per week. May vary by student.

$1,500 (INR 112,500)

Explore flexible payment options while enrolling.

Online and self-paced

+ Live classes and feedback from faculty.

No application required

Ranked Top 5 among IIMs by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF)

With its roots dating back to 1997, the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM Kozhikode) has become the fastest growing management school in India.

Real world projects

Showcase your new skills to your employer or a hiring manager with an applied industry project

Live sessions and office hours

Learn primarily at your own pace, with doubt clearing sessions and faculty feedback

IIM-K-Product-Management

Program description

Conduct impactful user research needed to prototype and build impactful product roadmaps that set your organization apart from the competition.

Required background

Undergraduate education is recommended to enroll in this program.

Skills you will gain

  • Market research
  • Product management
  • Engineering management
  • Product strategy
  • Go-to-market strategy
  • Product design
  • User research
  • Prototyping
  • Competitive analysis
  • Product roadmap
  • User experience (UX)
  • Agile product development

Overview

Explore strategies and approaches for succeeding in product management roles as you learn to research customer needs and turn insights into action.

In this program, you’ll gain an in-depth understanding of Agile product development frameworks as you design and prototype products and features designed to meet the needs of your growing organization. You’ll also gain insights into the importance of go-to-market strategies (GTM) and the techniques for growing product sales and increasing demand post-launch. As digital products and services continue to evolve, there is an increasing demand for professionals that can effectively identify products and features that meet both high-level business objectives and consumer needs. By earning this certificate, you’ll build the necessary skills to qualify for high-impact product management roles.

