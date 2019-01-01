Overview
Explore strategies and approaches for succeeding in product management roles as you learn to research customer needs and turn insights into action.
In this program, you’ll gain an in-depth understanding of Agile product development frameworks as you design and prototype products and features designed to meet the needs of your growing organization. You’ll also gain insights into the importance of go-to-market strategies (GTM) and the techniques for growing product sales and increasing demand post-launch. As digital products and services continue to evolve, there is an increasing demand for professionals that can effectively identify products and features that meet both high-level business objectives and consumer needs. By earning this certificate, you’ll build the necessary skills to qualify for high-impact product management roles.