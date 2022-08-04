Certificate in Strategic Leadership

Overview
In today’s cluttered and competitive markets, modern leaders are compelled to anticipate disruptions. They are expected to prepare the organisation to overcome challenges in these disruptive times. This programme will help you learn the fundamentals of making sharper business decisions backed by a firm understanding of strategy. You will develop an integrated perspective and an understanding of how cross-functional stakeholders across marketing, finance, operations and HR impact the overall business strategy and influence long-term value creation.
The programme will teach you development and execution of strategy, along with essential leadership concepts. You will be able to implement learnings from this programme across any industry, business area or function. Your learning will also be facilitated via case studies like the ‘Boeing 737 max crisis’ teaching strategic execution and leadership.
You will learn from the global faculty at the Indian School of Business- Professor Nandu Nandkishore, who led Nestle as Executive Vice President, and Professor Deepak Jena, who has worked with Deloitte, TCS, LG Electronics and WNS Global services in the area of business and corporate strategy.
Post successful completion of this programme, you will be able to respond the following questions for your business-
- What are the strategic and leadership responses to disruption?
- How to build yourself as a leader to thrive in this world?
- What are the key skills to learn for strategy execution and for leading teams?