Certificate in Strategic Leadership

Develop critical skills to build and execute strategies that prepare you to lead your organisation through disruptive times. This programme is offered by the Indian School of Business - ranked #1 Business School in India.

Dates to be announced soon.

3 months

6-8 hours/week

USD 1,500 (INR 1,12,500)

Explore flexible payment options while enroling.

100% online

Includes live classes.

No application required.

Become an effective strategic leader

Learn to make strategic decisions and accelerate growth. Gain insights into developing novel strategies that can drive competitive advantage for your business or organisation.

Enhance your professional profile with a credential from a triple-accredited business school

Strengthen your profile with a credential from a reputed and research-productive business school. ISB is accredited by AMBA, EFMD Quality Improvement System (EQUIS), and the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB).

Global outlook with experiential learning

Experience meaningful exchange of knowledge with a global outlook, diverse perspectives, and industry experience. Get personalised, actionable feedback through real-time engagement with the ISB faculty and programme facilitators.

Programme description

Develop a strategic mindset and the leadership skills that help leverage your expertise, and lead your organisation to success.

Required background

This programme will be ideal for you if you are a working professional in middle management roles (10 years of experience) and wish to pivot into leadership roles at your organisation.

In case you missed it, the Live Q&A session with the faculty on October 28th is now available to watch. Learn more about the certificate, the programme structure, curriculum, career outcomes, and timelines directly from the faculty in this video.

Skills you will gain

  • Strategic Development
  • Strategy Execution and Implementation
  • Decision Making
  • Business Strategy
  • Leadership

Overview

In today’s cluttered and competitive markets, modern leaders are compelled to anticipate disruptions. They are expected to prepare the organisation to overcome challenges in these disruptive times. This programme will help you learn the fundamentals of making sharper business decisions backed by a firm understanding of strategy. You will develop an integrated perspective and an understanding of how cross-functional stakeholders across marketing, finance, operations and HR impact the overall business strategy and influence long-term value creation.

The programme will teach you development and execution of strategy, along with essential leadership concepts. You will be able to implement learnings from this programme across any industry, business area or function. Your learning will also be facilitated via case studies like the ‘Boeing 737 max crisis’ teaching strategic execution and leadership.

You will learn from the global faculty at the Indian School of Business- Professor Nandu Nandkishore, who led Nestle as Executive Vice President, and Professor Deepak Jena, who has worked with Deloitte, TCS, LG Electronics and WNS Global services in the area of business and corporate strategy.

Post successful completion of this programme, you will be able to respond the following questions for your business-

  • What are the strategic and leadership responses to disruption?
  • How to build yourself as a leader to thrive in this world?
  • What are the key skills to learn for strategy execution and for leading teams?

This 12 week programme features 2 courses.

Course 1 of 2

Course 2 of 2

Faculty

Frequently asked questions

If you need further assistance, please email strategic_lead@isb.edu with any questions.

