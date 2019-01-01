Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode
Certificate

IIM Kozhikode Strategic Management

Design, implement, and execute dynamic business strategies and gain the experience to succeed in senior leadership roles with the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode, one of the top management institutes in India.

Loading...

The first cohort will start in October 2022

6 months

6-8 hours per week. May vary by student.

$1,500 (INR 112,500)

Explore flexible payment options while enrolling.

Online and self-paced

+ Live classes and feedback from faculty.

No application required

Ranked Top 5 among IIMs by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF)

With its roots dating back to 1997, the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM Kozhikode) has become the fastest growing management school in India.

Real world projects

Showcase your new skills to your employer or a hiring manager with an applied industry project

Live sessions and office hours

Learn primarily at your own pace, with doubt clearing sessions and faculty feedback

Strategic-Management-IIMK

Program description

Gain essential strategy and planning experience using the latest techniques for driving organizational growth.

Required background

Undergraduate education is recommended to enroll in this program.

Skills you will gain

  • Business strategy
  • Strategic management
  • Data analysis
  • Leadership
  • Growth management
  • Strategic descision-making
  • Business transformation
  • Methods for adaptability
  • Business analytics

Overview

In this program, you’ll develop an in-depth understanding of the strategic frameworks required for organizational success in a dynamic business environment and learn to create strategies that can adapt to evolving consumer needs, competitive landscapes, and global disruptions.

You’ll build applied skills using the latest techniques and strategies for driving organizational growth and discover new approaches for designing, implementing, and executing corporate strategies to meet business goals.

With the strategy and planning experience you’ll gain through earning your certificate, you’ll be prepared to advance your career and succeed in senior leadership roles.

Courses to be announced soon

Instructors

Frequently asked questions

Certificates are earned by completing a bundle of graduate-level courses offered on the Coursera platform by some of the world’s most elite universities. Coursera does not grant academic credit.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder