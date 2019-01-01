Overview
In this program, you’ll develop an in-depth understanding of the strategic frameworks required for organizational success in a dynamic business environment and learn to create strategies that can adapt to evolving consumer needs, competitive landscapes, and global disruptions.
You’ll build applied skills using the latest techniques and strategies for driving organizational growth and discover new approaches for designing, implementing, and executing corporate strategies to meet business goals.
With the strategy and planning experience you’ll gain through earning your certificate, you’ll be prepared to advance your career and succeed in senior leadership roles.