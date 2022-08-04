Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee
Certificate

Post Graduate Certificate in Strategic Supply Chain Management with AI

Learn to apply machine learning technologies to transform conventional supply chains. Advance your career by learning in-demand supply chain management skills to increase efficiency, drive organisational growth, and make a positive business impact.

Enrolments closed.

Next cohort will begin shortly!

6 months

8-10 hours per week. May vary by student.

Rs. 90,000 / $1,200

Explore flexible payment options.

100% online

+Live classes and feedback from faculty

No application required

Reputation for excellence

Learn from the Continuing Education Centre at IIT Roorkee, ranked as a leading university in higher technological education, basic and applied research, and engineering.

Emphasis on in-demand skills

Build a unique skill set focused on applying machine learning and AI to operations and supply chain functions.

Live and interactive learning experience

Interact with instructors and peers to build new skills, share knowledge, and grow your professional network.

IITR ML SC

Program description

Learn to apply machine learning and AI models to devise intelligent supply chain strategies.

Required background

No prior coding experience is required to successfully complete this programme. You should, however, have basic knowledge of mathematics. The course contains reading material and lectures on selected topics which bridge the gap between high school/senior school mathematics and the minimum level required to understand and use machine learning algorithms. Knowledge of basic linear algebra, calculus, probability and statistics will be helpful, and some experience with spreadsheets is recommended.

Webinar

MLSC

In case you missed it, the Q&A session with the faculty on October 29 is now available to watch. Learn more about the certificate,the curriculum, and learning outcomes directly from the faculty in this video.

Skills you will gain

  • Machine Learning
  • Data Science
  • Supply Chain Management
  • Supply Chain Strategy
  • Neural Networks
  • Warehouse automation
  • Logistics and Vehicle Routing

Overview

In this programme, you’ll build a solid foundation in machine learning (ML) techniques and focus on the deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) and ML in supply chain systems and processes.

As you advance through the programme, you’ll learn how to:

  • Make better supply chain decisions
  • Optimize logistics processes and inventory
  • Make better production plans
  • Improve existing forecasting methods

Supply chain practitioners, business analysts, supply chain consultants, and anyone seeking to advance a career in operations and supply chain management will find this programme useful.

5 courses and a capstone project

Course 1 of 5

Course 2 of 5

Course 3 of 5

Course 4 of 5

Course 5 of 5

Instructors

Frequently asked questions

If you need further assistance, please email coursera_aisc@iitr.ac.in with any questions.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Popular Courses and Certifications

Popular collections and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder