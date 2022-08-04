Post Graduate Certificate in Strategic Supply Chain Management with AI

Overview
In this programme, you’ll build a solid foundation in machine learning (ML) techniques and focus on the deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) and ML in supply chain systems and processes.
As you advance through the programme, you’ll learn how to:
- Make better supply chain decisions
- Optimize logistics processes and inventory
- Make better production plans
- Improve existing forecasting methods
Supply chain practitioners, business analysts, supply chain consultants, and anyone seeking to advance a career in operations and supply chain management will find this programme useful.