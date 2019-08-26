M.Sc. Data Science
International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore
Taught in English
Engage in group discussions with professors and peers
24 months
10 to 12 hours per week
100% online
Hands-on learning from anywhere, no travel required
Rs. 4,50,000 / $6000
Earn a Master of Science in Data Science from one of the leading technical institutions in India, with curriculum aligned to meet the industry needs.
The Master of Science in Data Science degree programme from IIIT Bangalore provides high-quality instruction combined with real-world experience through applied projects. You’ll gain a deep understanding of cutting-edge topics such as neural networks, NLP, artificial intelligence, big data, data engineering, etc.
With a master's degree in Data Science, you can start a successful career in a field that's driving innovation in just about every industry. Learn from the research driven faculty of IIIT Bangalore and industry leaders who practice what they teach and develop the technologies and structures that power our technologically driven world.
This degree is delivered 100% online, providing the flexibility for you to learn on your own schedule.
What makes this degree unique?
Practice what you learn
You will learn through 14+ programming tools & languages and 60+ case studies and industry projects. The curriculum is uniquely designed with a range of relevant domain electives to choose from.
Choose your own path
Lateral entry: Learners who have completed IIITB’s Post Graduate Diploma/ Certificate course in artificial intelligence, machine learning or Data Science can be admitted directly into term 6 of the programme.
Flexibility to exit: If you are unable to commit to a 2 year degree, you can choose to graduate with a relevant certification after earning 32 credits, of which 6 credits can be earned through an internship or project.
Flexibility to complete: You will have the flexibility to complete the degree in a minimum of 2 years or a maximum of 4 years.
Learn from research-focused faculty: All full-time faculty members at IIIT Bangalore hold a doctorate degree (Ph.D.) with considerable research and teaching experience in leading institutions around the world. The faculty at the institute have published papers in over 60 national and international journals. You will work on a rigorous set of assignments, projects, and exams guided by the same professors that teach on campus.
About the Program
Admissions
The online M.Sc. Data Science degree is a rigorous postgraduate-level programme that offers you an opportunity to prepare for a successful career in data science. You are eligible for this programme if you have a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA and have had mathematics as a subject in senior secondary (10+2) or equivalent.
Academics
No prior coding experience is required to apply for this programme. The programme begins with foundational subjects like Python, linear algebra, machine learning etc. and moves on to specialized subjects like deep learning, artificial intelligence, NLP etc. that can be chosen as electives based on your interest.
Careers
The M.Sc. Data Science programme encourages applications from learners who want to develop in-demand data science skills to launch or advance a career in this domain.
Student Experience
This programme fosters a rich and inclusive community for learners.
About the Institute
The International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore, a Deemed University, popularly known as IIITB, was established in 1999 with a vision to contribute to the IT world by focusing on education and research, entrepreneurship and innovation.
Frequently Asked Questions
