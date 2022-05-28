本課程透過深入解說孔孟思想中如何轉化「自我」、如何完善「自我」與「他者」的互動等主題，由解析如何啟動「自我」的轉化，逐步闡釋孔孟儒家的修養論、家庭倫理觀、交友觀、政治理論和生死觀等議題。並透過解說日、韓儒者對孔孟儒家思想的詮釋，比較東亞中、日、韓等地區儒家思想發展的情況。
深扣孔孟 (An Inquiry into Confucius and Mencius)National Taiwan University
About this Course
What you will learn
本課程教學目標，旨在使學習者者能深入理解、辨析及涵詠孔孟思想的精華要義，期望處於 21 世紀學習者，能從孔孟儒家思想中提煉出日常生活的智慧。
Skills you will gain
- 他者
- 自我
- 21 世紀
- 孔子
- 孟子
Offered by
National Taiwan University
We firmly believe that open access to learning is a powerful socioeconomic equalizer. NTU is especially delighted to join other world-class universities on Coursera and to offer quality university courses to the Chinese-speaking population.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
人應如何學習？學習的目標是什麼？
本單元旨在講述：(一) 孔孟儒家教育的目標與方法；(二) 儒家教學目標之實踐場域的特點；(三)「依師」和經典學習的重要性。
「自我」是什麼？人應如何轉化「自我」？
本單元闡述儒家主張之如何透過「修己」與「養心」以實踐「自我」之主體意志，並歸納孔孟思想中用以提昇自我心性、轉化自我的四種方法及重要性。
人應如何思考婚姻及家庭？
本單元旨在講解「君子之道」如何體現於男女夫妻關係及家庭人倫之相待，並解明孔孟家庭倫理觀的核心內容與開展面向。
在 21 世紀如何治理國家？如何安立合理的政治體制？
本單元講述並比較中西方「民本」與「民主」政治思想的異同，進而解說孔孟政治思想的核心價值及因之而來的理論範疇。
