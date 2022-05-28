About this Course

Beginner Level
Approx. 19 hours to complete
Chinese (Traditional)

What you will learn

  • 本課程教學目標，旨在使學習者者能深入理解、辨析及涵詠孔孟思想的精華要義，期望處於 21 世紀學習者，能從孔孟儒家思想中提煉出日常生活的智慧。

Skills you will gain

  • 他者
  • 自我
  • 21 世紀
  • 孔子
  • 孟子
Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

National Taiwan University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

人應如何學習？學習的目標是什麼？

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 67 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

「自我」是什麼？人應如何轉化「自我」？

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 48 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

人應如何思考婚姻及家庭？

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 60 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

在 21 世紀如何治理國家？如何安立合理的政治體制？

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 54 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

