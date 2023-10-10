Universidades Anáhuac
Inteligencia Emocional: Un enfoque práctico
Universidades Anáhuac

Inteligencia Emocional: Un enfoque práctico

Taught in Spanish

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Silvia Josefina Axle Echanove
Alejandro González Novelo
Jorge Carlos Hevia Orozco

Instructors: Silvia Josefina Axle Echanove

Beginner level
No prior experience required
13 hours to complete
3 weeks at 4 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • *Herramientas para identificar tus habilidades labores y personales a trabajar. *Criterios aplicables a situaciones profesionales

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Assessments

40 assignments

There are 7 modules in this course

What's included

3 readings

Experiencia y análisis de las emociones

What's included

5 videos13 readings12 assignments4 discussion prompts

Concepto de inteligencia e Inteligencias Múltiples

What's included

3 videos7 readings2 assignments1 plugin

Autoconocimiento

What's included

12 videos24 readings20 assignments1 peer review3 discussion prompts

¿Qué son y de dónde vienen las creencias?

What's included

9 videos16 readings6 assignments1 discussion prompt1 plugin

Síntesis de lo aprendido: Módulo 0

What's included

2 peer reviews

What's included

2 readings1 plugin

Instructors

Silvia Josefina Axle Echanove
Universidades Anáhuac
1 Course60 learners
Alejandro González Novelo
Universidades Anáhuac
1 Course60 learners
Jorge Carlos Hevia Orozco
Universidades Anáhuac
1 Course60 learners

Offered by

Universidades Anáhuac

