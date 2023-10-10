La inteligencia emocional es un conjunto de herramientas personales que nos ayudan a potenciar todas las situaciones de nuestra vida, planear nuestras acciones y en general, tomar mejores decisiones. Pensar en tener éxito sin inteligencia emocional es como construir una casa sin herramientas: podemos intentar construirla con los mejores materiales (habilidades profesionales) pero si no sabemos cómo trabajarlos, nunca llegaremos a la meta.
Inteligencia Emocional: Un enfoque práctico
Taught in Spanish
Course
What you'll learn
*Herramientas para identificar tus habilidades labores y personales a trabajar. *Criterios aplicables a situaciones profesionales
There are 7 modules in this course
What's included
3 readings
Experiencia y análisis de las emociones
What's included
5 videos13 readings12 assignments4 discussion prompts
Concepto de inteligencia e Inteligencias Múltiples
What's included
3 videos7 readings2 assignments1 plugin
Autoconocimiento
What's included
12 videos24 readings20 assignments1 peer review3 discussion prompts
¿Qué son y de dónde vienen las creencias?
What's included
9 videos16 readings6 assignments1 discussion prompt1 plugin
Síntesis de lo aprendido: Módulo 0
What's included
2 peer reviews
What's included
2 readings1 plugin
Instructors
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Personal Development
