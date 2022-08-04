About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

I​nterest in healthcare, data science, or Trustworthy AI

Approx. 3 hours to complete
English
Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Politecnico di Milano

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
9 minutes to complete

Introduction

9 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 9 min)
1 hour to complete

Introduction to Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 31 min)
Week
2
Week 2
1 hour to complete

Introduction to Trustworthy Artificial Intelligence

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 26 min)
Week
3
Week 3
1 hour to complete

Case Studies of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 33 min)
20 minutes to complete

Recap

20 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 10 min)

