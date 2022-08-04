This MOOC gives an introduction to trustworthy artificial intelligence and its application in healthcare. This includes modules on basics of artificial intelligence and an introduction to trustworthy and ethical applications of artificial intelligence. A dedicated lesson will present the Z-Inspection® process for assessing trustworthy AI, and real-world case studies will illustrate how to apply the knowledge.
Trustworthy AI for Healthcare ManagementPolitecnico di Milano
Beginner Level
Interest in healthcare, data science, or Trustworthy AI
Approx. 3 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction
Introduction to Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare
Introduction to Trustworthy Artificial Intelligence
Case Studies of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare
Recap
