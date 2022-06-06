Tufts University
Business Analytics for Managers

In this five-course program, you will learn the critical thinking skills necessary to apply real-world applications of data analysis in product and service development, operations, marketing, and sales.

6 months to complete

6 hours per week

$3000

In 4 installments of $750 or pay all at once to save $150.

A 30+ year track record of building successful leaders

Founded by visionary and inventor Dr. Bernard Gordon, Tufts University’s Gordon Institute is the first school dedicated to teaching engineering leadership.

Earn degree credit - saving time and money

If you are admitted to the Master of Science in Engineering Management program at Tufts University, your completed MasterTrack® Certificate will count toward the full degree. This program is available online or through a blend of online and in-person experiences.

Courses are designed by Tufts University faculty members and feature industry-expert guest speakers to bring the content to life as you experience real-world case studies & applications - not just theory.

Data analytics for managers - Tufts

Develop the analytical skills needed to effectively interpret data and succeed as an organizational leader.

You should have an undergraduate degree and 2+ years of work experience.

  • Business analytics
  • Finance
  • Project management
  • Marketing and sales
  • Python
  • Product development
  • Innovation
  • Leadership
  • Statistical methods
  • Product management
  • Forecasting

Throughout this program, you'll experience interactive classes and hands-on projects that will teach you the right tools for collecting, analyzing, and interpreting data to understand business performance, impact, and trends.

This online certificate program, sponsored by the Gordon Institute within Tufts University’s prestigious School of Engineering, will provide you with the knowledge and practical leadership skills you need to make intuitive, data-driven business decisions, and spark innovative ideas that can make a difference in the world - whether you work in product development, project management, marketing and sales, engineering, management or more.

Tufts Gordon Institute, the hub for innovation, entrepreneurship, and leadership at Tufts, has a 30+ year track record of building successful leaders for today’s tech-driven world. Founded by visionary and inventor Dr. Bernard Gordon, Tufts Gordon Institute is the first school dedicated to teaching engineering leadership. Our MS in Engineering Management program won the 2007 National Academy of Engineering Prize for Innovation in Engineering and Technology Education.

Earn credit toward a master’s degree from Tufts University—offered 100% online or through a unique blend of online and in-person experiences.

Enrolling in a MasterTrack® Certificate program means you can start learning job-relevant skills right away and give yourself a pathway to a full degree program.

If you apply and gain admission to the Master of Science in Engineering Management offered by Tufts University, 4 credits will be awarded after enrollment and will apply to the degree as elective credits. Upon successful completion of your MasterTrack® program, you will receive an official Tufts University certificate, regardless of whether you elect to enroll in the full master’s program.

