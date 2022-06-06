Overview
Throughout this program, you'll experience interactive classes and hands-on projects that will teach you the right tools for collecting, analyzing, and interpreting data to understand business performance, impact, and trends.
This online certificate program, sponsored by the Gordon Institute within Tufts University’s prestigious School of Engineering, will provide you with the knowledge and practical leadership skills you need to make intuitive, data-driven business decisions, and spark innovative ideas that can make a difference in the world - whether you work in product development, project management, marketing and sales, engineering, management or more.
Tufts Gordon Institute, the hub for innovation, entrepreneurship, and leadership at Tufts, has a 30+ year track record of building successful leaders for today’s tech-driven world. Founded by visionary and inventor Dr. Bernard Gordon, Tufts Gordon Institute is the first school dedicated to teaching engineering leadership. Our MS in Engineering Management program won the 2007 National Academy of Engineering Prize for Innovation in Engineering and Technology Education.
Learn more about this program on the Tufts University website.