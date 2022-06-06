Rutgers University
MasterTrack® Certificate

Supply Chain Excellence

In this 3-course program, you will learn to design and manage the primary flows of a supply chain—products, information, and finances.

4 months to complete

6-8 hours per week

Earn degree credit

If you are admitted to the online Master of Science in Supply Chain Management offered 100% online by Rutgers University, your completed MasterTrack Certificate will count toward the degree.

Program description

Learn how to manage product flow, information, technology and finances to lead effective and efficient supply chain management operations.

Required background

You should have an undergraduate education or professional experience, skills, or knowledge related to supply chain.

Skills you will gain

  • Procurement
  • Logistics optimization
  • Manufacturing
  • Contract management
  • Product and supply chain innovation
  • Project management
  • Business process design and improvement
  • Quality management
  • Risk analysis
  • Supply chain technologies

Overview

With this online certificate program, you’ll gain a thorough understanding of the three distinct flows that create supply chain excellence in any company. Learn from hands-on projects and simulation exercises designed by faculty from the department of Supply Chain Management at Rutgers University. You’ll also benefit from graded feedback from the instructor and live sessions with groups of high-caliber peers.

By committing 6-8 hours of online study per week for four months, you can earn the Supply Chain Excellence MasterTrack Certificate. You’ll also earn a credential and build a portfolio that can help you land the job you want.

3 courses in this 4 month program

Rutgers the State University of New Jersey
If you apply and gain admission to the online Master of Science in Supply Chain Management offered by Rutgers University, credits earned from your MasterTrack® program will count toward your full degree. Upon successful completion of your MasterTrack® program, you will receive an official Rutgers University certificate, regardless of whether you elect to enroll in the full master’s program.

Instructors

