Overview
With this online certificate program, you’ll gain a thorough understanding of the three distinct flows that create supply chain excellence in any company. Learn from hands-on projects and simulation exercises designed by faculty from the department of Supply Chain Management at Rutgers University. You’ll also benefit from graded feedback from the instructor and live sessions with groups of high-caliber peers.
By committing 6-8 hours of online study per week for four months, you can earn the Supply Chain Excellence MasterTrack Certificate. You’ll also earn a credential and build a portfolio that can help you land the job you want.
Want to learn more about this program? Visit the Rutgers University website.