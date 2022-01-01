- Deploying and scheduling bot execution
- Designing automation blueprint
- Creating RPA bots using Automation Anywhere
- Analyzing bot data for business insights
- Identifying suitable business processes for automation
- Analyzing technical and financial possibilities
- Problem Solving
- Effort estimation of process automation
- Identifying business processes for automation
- Designing RPA technical specification documents
- Creating RPA bots
- Integrating version controls
Implementing RPA with Cognitive Automation and Analytics Specialization
Design, develop and deploy software bots with RPA. Build an intelligent digital workforce using RPA, cognitive automation, and analytics. Automate business processes using Automation Anywhere products.
What you will learn
Design a project plan for RPA implementation
Develop & test bots in AAE Client and deploy & monitor them via the Web Control Room
Deploy cognitive bots and monitor their performance via the IQ Bot portal
Generate operational analytics on AAE Client and business analytics on Bot Insight
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Learners in this specialization will complete various projects in each course that identify business processes for automation and build software bots by applying knowledge and skills including: Robotic Process Automation, cognitive intelligence, and RPA analytics.
No prior experience required.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
RPA Lifecycle: Introduction, Discovery and Design
Regardless of the industry, business process automation is here to stay. Business processes are increasingly being automated through software automation. But how is software automation simplified and made accessible? The answer is Robotic Process Automation or RPA.
RPA Lifecycle: Development and Testing
To adopt RPA, you begin with the Discovery and Design phases and proceed onto the Development and Testing phase.
RPA Lifecycle: Deployment and Maintenance
Robotic Process Automation (or RPA) implementation is conducted over multiple critical phases. In the Discovery phase, you identify the business processes beneficial for automation. In the Design phase, you create an RPA plan for automating them. In the Development and Testing phase, you execute the RPA plan and develop bots, testing them thoroughly during development.
Cognitive Solutions and RPA Analytics
Millions of companies in the world today are processing endless documents in various formats. Although Robotic Process Automation (RPA) thrives in almost every industry and is growing fast, it works well only with structured data sources.
Automation Anywhere
Automation Anywhere empowers people whose ideas, thought and focus make the companies they work for great. We deliver the world’s most sophisticated Digital Workforce Platform making work more human by automating business processes and liberating people. For additional information, visit https://automationanywhere.com.
