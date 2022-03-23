How to Become a Paralegal | 10 Tips

Paralegals exercise their investigative skills to assist lawyers with cases and other legal matters. There are several paths to becoming a paralegal—here’s key information you’ll want to know to get started.
A paralegal assists lawyers with legal cases. Whether it's for defending a person in a court case that's going to trial or to present information at a city council meeting, paralegals research and prepare reports for lawyers to use in their work.
Paralegals can't work alone—they must work under the supervision of a lawyer—and can’t give legal advice, but may work in a variety of settings such as law firms or government agencies, or for various types of organizations like businesses or nonprofits.
Here’s what your duties as a paralegal might include:
Interviewing witnesses
Investigating information about a case
Researching information related to a case
Assisting lawyers during trials
Researching and learning about laws and regulations
Maintaining a database of records related to each case
Writing reports
Drafting emails, letters, and documents
Acquiring affidavits to be used in court
Helping prepare legal arguments
Preparing civil documents, like wills, real estate contracts, and divorce decrees
Communicating with clients
The duties of a paralegal largely depend on where one works. For example, a smaller law office may give a paralegal multiple duties, while a larger organization may assign a paralegal to one phase of a case.
Paralegals can work in different aspects of the law just as lawyers do. Paralegal duties may differ depending on the field of law.
|Types of paralegals
|What they help do
|Probate
|•Write wills and planning estates
•Pay inheritance taxes and record deeds
|Corporate
|•Work for a corporation rather than an individual client
•Research regulations, contracts, and improprieties
|Family law
|•Deal with child custody and divorce cases
•May deal with foster care and adoption as well as work with social services
|Immigration
|•Work with immigrants to file legal documents like visa applications
•May work for government agencies
|Litigation
|•Work with clients who file lawsuits
•May specialize in a specific area of law like intellectual property
|Government
|•Work for federal, state, or local governments
•May assist with community outreach and legal aid
|Intellectual property
|•Work with trademarks, copyrights, and patents
•May work for a marketing firm
|Real estate
|•Assist clients with the paperwork for real estate transactions
•May work on cases like foreclosures, boundary disputes, and zoning problems
|Criminal law
|•Help build cases for or against criminals
•May work for prosecutors or criminal defense attorneys
|Bankruptcy
|•Navigate the bankruptcy process for a client
•Negotiate with courts and creditors
|Personal injury
|•Prepare personal injury cases for trial or settlement
•Act as a liaison between interested parties
There is not a singular path towards becoming a paralegal, though some states do require specific certifications or degrees. However, certain skills, education, and experience can make you more likely to find a rewarding position that offers competitive wages and long-term job security. Start by following these ten steps.
Before you start your journey towards your career as a paralegal, make sure you have the workplace skills necessary for the job. These might include:
Communication: You'll communicate daily with clients, lawyers, court officials, insurance companies, witnesses, government officials, and many other people, both verbally and through written correspondence.
Investigative skills: As a paralegal you'll spend plenty of time researching, analyzing, and tracking down information. A good eye for relevant facts and being able to pay attention to detail are a must.
Comfort with technology: Law firms are increasingly seeking candidates who are comfortable with computers and common word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation software.
Multitasking: It's rare for a paralegal to work on one task at a time. You may make several phone calls, research law, and draft a document all within half an hour.
Teamwork: Paralegals rarely work alone. On a daily basis, you'll likely work with lawyers, other paralegals, legal assistants, and legal secretaries.
Time management: There are many deadlines in the field of law. Your job will likely entail finishing your assigned tasks on time and knowing how to prioritize the most important ones.
There is no rule stating that you need a degree to become a paralegal, and some firms will even train you on the job. However, as the field becomes more competitive, you'll find that many law firms want you to have at least an associate degree. Many community colleges and vocational schools offer two-year programs in paralegal studies.
If you’re not ready to commit to a degree, try taking a course on law—such as the University of Pennsylvania’s course on American law offered on Coursera—to see if the field is for you.
Some law firms require you to have a bachelor's degree before they'll interview you for an entry-level position, so it’s a good idea to complete your four-year degree if you can. Though there’s no requirement for what you study, majoring in subjects like criminal justice, pre-law, psychology, communication, or business can help prepare you better for your career and may even help you find a specialty that interests you.
Many paralegals go on to earn a master's degree in paralegal studies or legal studies, which can boost earning potential and open doors to more senior paralegal positions. Law school is also an option if you’re interested in making the switch to become a lawyer.
No matter what level of education you pursue, a professional certification may increase your competitiveness as a paralegal. While they're not necessary, some law firms prefer job candidates to have them. National organizations like the National Federation of Paralegal Associations offer exams you’ll need to pass to earn these certifications, as do some state bar associations.
While you're pursuing your degree, it’s a good idea to try to get an internship. Internships can give you valuable real-world experience and introduce you to professionals in the field to network with. You may be able to find legal internships at law firms, businesses, government institutions, or other organizations.
Joining a paralegal association can be beneficial to your job search as a paralegal. They can offer several benefits, like scholarships for continuing your education, guidance on choosing the right schools and programs, discounts on exam fees and insurance, guidance on earning certifications, networking opportunities, and many other perks. You'll find paralegal associations at the local, state, and national levels.
Learning a second language like Spanish can be useful as a paralegal. You might find it an especially sought-after quality in immigration law, but being fluent in other languages can help you conduct interviews or read documents for other specialties as well.
Networking is a common way to find a job. Having a large group of contacts at your fingertips means you have more resources when you need a reference, an introduction, or advice. If you're not sure where to start, you can network by:
Getting to know your professors and classmates better
Taking an interest in any guest speakers your school invites to speak to your classes
Attending seminars
Connecting with alumni from your school
Reaching out through social media
Joining professional or legal organizations
Finally, when it's time to look for a job, don't shy away from entry-level positions. Entry-level positions can hone your skills and allow you to introduce you to different aspects of the paralegal career. It also looks great on your resume for when the time comes to apply for a promotion or look for a better job.
Explore whether a role as a paralegal might be a good fit for you by taking An Introduction to American Law from the University of Pennsylvania. Upon completion, you'll have a certificate to share on your resume.
Paralegals earn a median salary of $52.920 per year, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics [1]. That's about $25.44 per hour. Where you work, the type of organization you work for, and your education and experience may play a role in how much you earn.
Paralegals may work anywhere that requires legal assistance. This includes small and large law firms, government agencies, banks, large corporations with legal departments, real estate firms, and insurance companies.
The entire paralegal profession is on the rise. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts that it will rise at a rate of about 12 percent over the next decade, which is much faster than other professions.[1] Certain specialties may grow at a faster rate than others
The terms paralegal and legal assistant are often used interchangeably, though the paralegal title is sometimes reserved for certified employees. Other potential career paths in the legal field include lawyers, legal secretaries, mediators, arbitrators, investigators, claims adjusters, administrative assistants, court clerks, court reporters, and bailiffs.
