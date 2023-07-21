What is earned media and why does it matter? Learn more about different types of earned media and how they contribute to business success.
In the digital marketing age, you have many ways to build trust, attract new customers, and ultimately drive business growth. One of them is through earned media.
Earned media refers to publicity or exposure gained through non-paid means, such as word of mouth, social media sharing, news coverage, or online mentions. It is essentially the attention and recognition a company, brand, or individual receives through the efforts of others, rather than through direct advertising or promotional activities.
Earned media is considered more credible and trustworthy because it comes from independent sources, customers, or influencers who voluntarily share or talk about a product, service, or content. It often results from delivering exceptional experiences, generating compelling content, or having a positive reputation in the market.
Earned media offers credibility and trustworthiness. When a customer, thought leader, or the press endorses your brand voluntarily, it can enhance your business reputation. Earned media can also increase reach and visibility as it can expose your brand to new audiences. Meanwhile, you don’t have to pay for earned media, which makes it a cost-effective marketing strategy compared to paid advertising.
Positive reviews, social media mentions, or user-generated content can increase engagement and drive brand awareness. Plus, earned media can influence customers' purchase decisions as a fellow consumer’s feedback or an influencer's post act as social proof.
You can take advantage of several types of earned media:
Journalists or media outlets feature a company or its offerings in news articles, interviews, or editorials.
Example: A prominent tech publication writes an article about a tech start-up’s new app and its features, functionality, and potential impact.
Individuals, influencers, or organizations discuss or promote a brand or its content on social media platforms, such as Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.
Example: A new parent posts on Facebook about how much his baby loves a particular brand of pacifier. His followers and friends discuss the product in the comments.
Positive reviews or recommendations from customers, industry experts, or bloggers can generate earned media.
Example: A travel blogger writes about her recent vacation experience at a luxury resort. She highlights the exceptional service, beautiful surroundings, and exquisite dining options.
Customers or fans of a brand create content, such as testimonials, photos, videos, or blog posts, that highlight their experiences and opinions.
Example: A clothing retailer encourages customers to share photos of themselves wearing their favorite outfits purchased from the brand. Loyal brand enthusiasts post their pictures and videos tagging the brand.
Earned media offers several benefits, but it also has its drawbacks. The pros include earned media’s cost-effectiveness and ability to enhance a brand’s reputation and build trust and credibility. Earned media can also generate significant engagement and interaction to reach a wider audience.
On the other hand, your business lacks control of earned media. Negative or misleading information can also spread through earned media channels, potentially harming a brand's reputation. You also can’t know or guarantee when or how much earned media you will receive. While this type of digital marketing requires effort to earn, it may be difficult to measure its impact or your return on investment.
