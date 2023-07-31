9 Cybersecurity Jobs: Entry-Level and Beyond

With the world going increasingly digital there are many different cybersecurity jobs to select from. This article helps you narrow your options by describing what’s expected of nine top opportunities.
Cybersecurity talent is in-demand worldwide. According to a study by the cybersecurity professional organisation (ISC)², there are some 3.1 million unfilled positions worldwide [1].
Working in the cybersecurity field also gives you the chance to work in a fast-paced environment where you continually learn and grow. Cybersecurity might be worth considering if you’re already in the world of information technology (IT) or looking to make a career switch.
This article will look at some of the many roles available to cybersecurity professionals. We’ll also discuss how to get started in cybersecurity and what your career path might look like.
*All salary data represents average annual salaries in the UK, according to IT Jobs Watch (July 2023).
In the context of cybersecurity, “entry-level” can be a bit of a misnomer. Most cybersecurity professionals enter the field after first gaining experience in an entry-level IT role. Here are a few common entry-level jobs within cybersecurity.
Average salary: £50,000
Feeder role: Network or systems administrator
Information security analysts help protect an organisation’s IT infrastructure. In this role you will likely be:
Monitoring networks for security breaches
Investigating, documenting, and reporting security breaches
Researching IT security trends
Helping computer users with security products and procedures
Developing strategies to help secure the organisation
Common qualifications: (ISC)² Certified Information Systems Security Professional (ISC2 CISSP), ISACA Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA), ISACA Certified Information Security Manager (CISM)
Related job titles: Cybersecurity analyst, IT security analyst
Average salary: £62,500
Feeder role: Systems administrator, information security analyst
As a security administrator, you’re typically in charge of the day-to-day cybersecurity operations. Responsibilities for security administrators vary from organisation to organisation but may include:
Monitoring systems and running regular backups
Managing individual user accounts
Developing and documenting security procedures for the organisation
Collaborating with security teams to respond to unwanted intrusions
Participating in company-wide security audits
Common certifications: Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP), CompTIA Security+
Related job titles: Cybersecurity administrator, information security officer
Average salary: £65,000
Feeder role: Networking, IT support, systems engineering
As an information security specialist, you’ll serve as your company’s go-to person for security. You’ll also be:
Ensuring data remains secure against unauthorised access and cyber attack
Testing and maintaining firewalls and antivirus software
Developing and leading security training
Researching new security risks
Suggesting improvements for security weaknesses
Common certifications: (ISC)² Certified Information Systems Security Professional (ISC2 CISSP), ISACA Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA), ISACA Certified Information Security Manager (CISM)
Related job titles: Cybersecurity specialist, information security specialist
Average salary: £70,000
Feeder role: IT support, risk analyst
Digital forensic investigators are the ones who puzzle out how an unauthorised person gained system access. The role involves:
Gathering evidence for legal purposes
Collecting, preserving, and analysing digital evidence
Recovering data from erased or damaged hard drives
Documenting the data retrieval process and maintaining chain of custody
Assisting law enforcement in criminal investigations
Providing expert testimony in court proceedings
Common certifications: EC-Council Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH), (ISC)² Certified Information Systems Security Professional (ISC2 CISSP), ISACA Certified Information Security Manager (CISM)
Related job titles: Incident analyst, security analyst, forensics analyst
Annual salary: £47,500
Feeder role: Network administrator, risk analyst, IT support
IT auditors evaluate and assess the IT infrastructure for potential security, efficiency, and compliance issues. Some of your regular tasks might include:
Planning and performing audits
Documenting and presenting audit findings
Providing guidance on recommended and mandatory security measures
Designing plans to fix any security risks
Identifying opportunities for better efficiency
Common certifications: (ISC)² Certified Information Systems Security Professional (ISC2 CISSP), ISACA Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA), ISACA
Certified Information Security Manager (CISM)
Related job titles: Internal IT auditor, security auditor
As you gain experience, you may advance into a more specialised cybersecurity role. The following are a few possible mid-level and advanced cybersecurity opportunities.
Average salary: £87,500
Feeder role: Security engineer, information security analyst
As a security tester, you work to keep an organisation a step ahead of threats. Your responsibilities might include:
Carrying out penetration testing to identify threats
Improving systems in response to security incidents or vulnerabilities
Conducting breach of security drills
Common certifications: CREST, Offensive Security Certified Professional (OSCP), Cyber Scheme
Related job titles: Application security tester, Information security tester
Average salary: £67,500
Feeder role: Information security analyst, incident responder
As a penetration tester (a.k.a. pen tester) you’ll work to find weaknesses before the malicious actor can do so. That means your job involves attempting to breach the organisation. Although you do it with permission. Your responsibilities can include:
Planning, designing, and carrying out penetration tests
Creating reports on test results and offering recommendations to security decision-makers
Developing scripts to automate parts of the testing process
Conducting social engineering exercises (attempting to get company employees to disclose confidential information)
Providing technical support during incident handling
Common certifications: CREST Certified, Offensive Security Certified Professional (OSCP), Cyber Scheme
Related job titles: White hat hacker, ethical hacker, vulnerability assessor
Average salary: £87,500
Feeder role: Information security analyst, penetration tester
As the principal security engineer, it’s typically your job to design the systems to keep out cyber attacks and cut risks from other events or natural disasters. Your job generally involves:
Developing security standards and best practices
Recommending security enhancements to management
Ensuring new security systems are installed and configured correctly
Testing security solutions
Leading incident response teams
Developing programs to automate vulnerability detection
Common certifications: Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP), Offensive Security Certified Professional (OSCP), Global Information Assurance Certification (GIAC)
Related job titles: Cybersecurity engineer, network security engineer, information security engineer
Average salary: £70,000
Feeder role: Computer programmer, information security analyst, systems administrator
This is a fairly technical role that requires a deep understanding of maths and information technology. The role can include:
Developing, testing, and improving algorithms, key handling procedures, and security protocols
Maintaining and testing existing security protocols
Managing distribution and retirement of keys
Investigating security incidents were cryptographic elements were compromised
Securing your organisation across many business areas
Analysing and producing reports on threats and security protocols
Keeping up with the latest cryptographic techniques
Common certifications: (ISC)² Certified Information Systems Security Professional (ISC2 CISSP), Certificate of Cloud Security Knowledge (CCSK), ISACA Certified Information Security Manager (CISM)
Related job titles: Cryptologist, cryptanalyst, cryptography engineer
Requirements for cybersecurity jobs will vary widely from company to company and depend on the role. Still, there are some typical requirements you can expect to need to qualify for a cybersecurity role. Employers also have a positive attitude towards apprenticeships in their cyber teams, according to the U.K. Cybersecurity Council [2].
Having the right skills can go a long way toward securing you a job. To start, you may want to develop skills in:
Cloud security
Programming (especially scripting) languages
Encryption
Risk assessment
Intrusion detection
Problem-solving
Analytical thinking
