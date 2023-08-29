Data Analyst Cover Letter: 2024 Sample and Guide

Write a winning cover letter to help you get those data analyst job interviews.
Your cover letter serves as your introduction to a potential employer, and an invitation to look at your CV. While not all job ads will ask for a cover letter, for those that do, a well-written cover letter could mean the difference between a hiring manager reading on and considering you for an interview or moving on to the next candidate. For a role you’re passionate about, it’s worth the extra effort, even if a letter isn’t explicitly asked for.
If you’re looking for your first job as a data analyst, whether you’re just out of school or switching careers, you may be wondering what to include in your cover letter. Even if you don’t have previous experience in a data analyst role, you are still likely to bring transferable skills that can benefit you (and your employer) in your work as a data analyst.
In this article, we'll walk through a sample cover letter for an entry-level data analyst job, then go step by step through what you should include in each paragraph of your own cover letter. We’ll wrap up with some tips and best practices to make your cover letter stand out.
Before we get into the specifics of what to include in your cover letter, it may be helpful to look at an example. Feel free to use this sample cover letter as a template to customise your own version.
Left hand side:
[Hiring manager’s name]
[Company address]
[Company phone number]
[Hiring manager email]
Right hand side:
[Your address]
[Your phone number]
[Your email address]
[Today’s date]
Dear Ms./Mr. [Manager’s name],
My name is Cindy Liu, and I’m a tech-savvy manager looking to flex my talents to identify new growth strategies for Corelight as a Junior Data Analyst. I’ve always been fascinated by numbers, and working in data analytics has been a long-term goal of mine. My career in the restaurant business has taught me to think strategically about problems and identify solutions. I believe this experience has prepared me for Corelight’s Junior Data Analyst role.
Your job posting mentioned that you’re looking for an analyst with experience in SQL, proficiency in a statistical programming language, and strong time management skills. During my previous role as a restaurant manager, I had to multitask to balance the needs of the company (revenue) and the customer (service and quality standard). I’ve also been pursuing my passion for data, both at work and in my spare time. Over the past year, I’ve been able to achieve the following:
Automated repetitive restaurant payroll and accounting tasks with Python, freeing up three hours per week
Completed a case study using point-of-sales data from the restaurant to optimise our menu and pricing, leading to a revenue increase of 10 per cent
Completed the Google Data Analytics Professional Certificate, which included extensive coursework in both SQL and R programming.
I’m thrilled at the opportunity to use these experiences to fuel data-driven decisions at Corelight, and I’m keen to continue developing my skill set on the job. I am available for a Zoom call or in-person meeting to discuss how I can help Corelight with improving market product performance through data.
Thank you for your consideration,
Cindy Liu, Data Analyst
Now that you’ve seen an example of what a data analyst cover letter might look like, let’s take a closer look at what to include in your own cover letter. Cover letters should typically fit on a single page and include three key paragraphs.
Resist the temptation to rehash the same bullet list of accomplishments. Instead, use this as an opportunity to highlight what the reader should look for in your CV. If your CV lists Python as a skill, your cover letter is your chance to tell a story about how you’ve applied it to solve a problem.
Begin your letter by addressing the hiring manager by name if you have that information. If not, use ‘Hiring Manager’. Your first paragraph is your opportunity to introduce yourself and introduce the value you can bring to the company. In this paragraph, be sure to state clearly:
Who you are
What position you’re applying for
What company you’re applying to
Why you’re a great fit for this specific role
This is also an excellent place to point out your enthusiasm for the company, highlight a mutual connection you have, express your passion for data, and explain why you’re interested in a career change.
Don’t apologise for your lack of job experience. Highlight the skills and talents you do have, and express your enthusiasm for learning and growing.
The second paragraph is typically the most important part of your letter. This is where you connect the requirements from the job description to your skill set and unique experiences.
Take a look at the job listing and pick out three to four skills or requirements that you feel you can best highlight. Think about a specific achievement or experience that demonstrates each skill. These could be qualifications or achievements from a previous job, even if you think it’s unrelated to data analysis.
For example, strong communication skills are often required for data analysts, who are tasked with presenting their findings to management and stakeholders. If you’ve given presentations as part of a university class or in a previous role, call out this experience. How many people attended? What were the results of the presentation?
Back up each achievement with data or metrics, when possible.
Using the exact phrasing of skills and qualifications from the job description can help applicant tracking systems identify your application as a good match. Use both long form and acronym versions where appropriate, for example Structured Query Language and SQL.
The final paragraph of your cover letter should summarise why you’re the best fit for the job. More importantly, it should include a call to action. Express that you’d like to discuss the role further. Offer some availability for an interview. Ask about next steps.
The idea here is to get the hiring manager thinking about the next step in the hiring process with you as a part of it.
Data analytics requires attention to detail, a skill you’ll want to demonstrate in your cover letter. It’s also a good idea to verify whether your cover letter should be sent as an attachment, pasted into the body of an email, or uploaded to a website. Some companies have specific requirements for subject line formatting and attachment naming conventions—check before you send.
Learn how you can apply your current skill set to a career as a data analyst with the Google Data Analytics Professional Certificate on Coursera. Learn the tools and techniques you’ll need, including SQL, R programming, and Tableau. Learn at your own pace, and finish in as little as six months.
