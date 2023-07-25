Brand Marketing: What It Is + How to Create Your Strategy

Explore how brand marketing helps businesses build brand equity, promote their product lines, and discover the steps to create a brand marketing strategy.
Brand marketing is when a business promotes brand awareness through marketing efforts. Whilst some brands, such as Nike, McDonald's, or Apple, have long been established within the cultural landscape, many more strive in the background to achieve the same level of recognition amongst consumers.
Brand marketing can help businesses gain a greater following within their target market and create brand loyalty. If you want to take your brand to the next level, you've come to the right place.
In this article, you'll learn more about brand marketing and find a step-by-step guide detailing creating your own brand marketing strategy. Ultimately, you'll explore cost-effective, flexible courses to help you hone the skills you'll need to start marketing your brand.
Brand marketing includes boosting your brand’s reputation, building brand equity, and inspiring consumers’ trust and loyalty. In addition, an effective brand marketing strategy can also make it possible to increase consumers’ engagement with your brand, increase revenue, turn loyal customers into brand ambassadors, and have a positive impact on people’s lives.
Brand marketing combines branding and marketing concepts, but these two business practices differ. Branding is developing a distinct identity for a company and consumer experience. Marketing refers to the tactics a company uses to promote products and services to a specific market segment using insights from research.
Now that we’ve defined brand marketing continue reading to build your strategy. These skills and processes can be useful in developing your business or pursuing a career as a brand marketer.
A brand marketing strategy is your long-term plan to improve your brand’s position in the marketplace. A strategy helps organise efforts to educate consumers about your brand.
Gather any brand assets and marketing collateral you may already have, including design elements, social media content, buyer personas, and ad campaign creatives, and follow the steps below to build your brand marketing strategy.
Articulate what you want to achieve with your brand marketing efforts. That way, you can determine your tactics and approaches with intention and have a basis for measuring your progress. Make these goals as specific as possible, understanding you can adjust as needed as you build other sections of your brand marketing strategy.
Draw from these examples of brand marketing goals:
Develop marketing content to elevate brand vision and philosophy and increase customer engagement with such messaging.
Understand the brand’s overall appeal.
Recruit brand ambassadors from the existing customer base who willingly participate in promotional activities.
A brand story is a coherent narrative about a brand’s origin, mission, purpose, and role in customers’ lives. A good brand story should captivate customers because they can relate their experiences or aspire to what the brand represents. Because humans respond emotionally to well-crafted stories, having a coherent brand story can make your brand marketing more effective.
To define your brand story, review everything that comprises your brand’s identity, from the visual and language elements that consumers first encounter to the values and philosophy underlying these elements. Next, answer these questions to bring brand story material to the forefront:
How did this brand originate?
What were the events that led to its inception?
What inspired you to develop it?
What problems do customers have that your brand helps to solve?
What desire do customers have that your brand satisfies?
What ideas and principles went into this brand’s design?
What goes into the development of each product and service?
Then, shape the raw brand story into a short but coherent narrative. Consider developing several versions of the brand story: a short one that can be verbalised in a few seconds or added to a social media profile as a brief intro and a longer one to comprise a page on your website.
Your brand story can be the basis for brand marketing collateral, which we’ll cover later.
Review any market research you’ve conducted, your brand marketing goals, and your brand story to determine the tactics you’ll use to market your brand. Answer the following questions to decide your tactics. Be able to say why you’ve chosen each one and how you foresee it helping to reach your brand marketing goals:
On which marketing channels will you develop a brand presence?
How can you coordinate paid ad campaigns and organic content to tell your brand’s story and extend its reach?
How will you leverage social media influencers and their relationships with their audiences to reach new niche markets?
What affiliate marketing and referral programmes can you offer to turn loyal customers into brand ambassadors?
Your goal in this step is to create brand marketing collateral that communicates your brand’s values, mission, visual identity, and story in compelling ways across all marketing channels. Collateral can include:
Email campaigns and sequences
Web copy, blog articles, or other content
Social media posts
Videos
Digital or print ad creatives
Business cards and other print collateral
For this step, review your goals and tactics, and decide on the key performance indicators (KPIs) you’ll use to measure the success of your brand marketing efforts. That way, you can find out what’s working and what’s not and adjust your strategy accordingly. KPIs might include the number of site visitors during a specific period or the performance of individual pieces of branded content marketing.
Next, set up analytic tools on each marketing channel to monitor KPIs and set calendar alerts to review them.
Remember: Marketing your brand as a whole can boost its reputation, help you increase revenue, and inspire customer loyalty. Set long-term goals and be diligent in seeing results over time.
Keep these best practices in mind as you implement your brand marketing strategy:
Observe your competition’s brand marketing tactics continually so you can market your brand to stand out.
Watch for trends in brand marketing, such as creating videos to tell a brand story, using omnichannel marketing techniques, improving your content marketing, and working with influencers to reach new markets.
When designing paid ad campaigns and content for your organic marketing, ensure that you consistently use your brand assets (name, logo, fonts, voice, etc.).
Revisit your brand marketing strategy periodically to account for new products and services and optimise your tactics for better results.
Online courses can be great ways to build brand marketing skills that will serve your career, whether developing your own business or helping companies market their brands.
