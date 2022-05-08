Learner Reviews & Feedback for A Public Health Approach to Hearing Loss and Aging by Johns Hopkins University
About the Course
At the Johns Hopkins Cochlear Center for Hearing and Public Health, we are dedicated to training up the next generation of clinicians and researchers to study the impact that hearing loss in older adults has on public health and to develop and implement public health strategies and solutions for hearing loss. The Center is proud to present this course which introduces a public health approach to aging and hearing population-based research, reviews the state of public health policy and ongoing interventions, and discusses the current epidemiologic research linking hearing loss to cognitive and healthcare outcomes in older adults, including dementia. Learners will be hearing from Johns Hopkins faculty and researchers who will speak on their expertise in areas of otolaryngology, audiology, epidemiology, gerontology, and public health policy/economics....
Filter by:
1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for A Public Health Approach to Hearing Loss and Aging
By Dirk A
•
May 8, 2022
A bit disappointing, not much information, very much US based and focussed