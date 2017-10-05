KK
Jan 4, 2022
Absolutely wonderful course. Detailed, informative and extremely interesting. I frequently refer back to information related to this course. Highly recommended.
IA
May 22, 2018
This course was really helpful in understanding the significance of art in social activism, and the project was a lot of fun.
By Sara R•
Oct 5, 2017
This course has been such a nourishing experience and such an exiting opportunity to learn about great artists and wonderful rebel souls of around the world. I thank you very deeply because this course has reinforced my motivation to create, to express my most deep thoughts and to take positive action for what I believe in as a person and as an artist. Special thanks to Pedro Lasch and Nato Thompson.
Regards,
Sara Rojas
saelrosa@gmail.com
By Birdi S•
Jul 5, 2020
Fantastic overview. I was definitely broadened in my thinking and understanding. I also was exposed to a good spread of variation and artists to give breath to the concepts, and also introspection to who I may be, what my contributions, comforts, discomforts, and options are. What are the issues that embolden me? And more of a framework for enactments.
By SNOW W•
Aug 18, 2017
I could not seem to follow this. I am taking HOW TO CHANGE THE WORLD, and I can totally follow the class. The way it is taught, having speakers. I am not sure what it is about this class, but.. it feels maybe not structured. Like I cannot follow where it is going? What is the point? You have people tell about their work and I could not get into that at all. I just cannot put my finger on it! I was hoping to walk away knowing the leaders (mentors) and how they do it. In a clear and concise method. I doubt I am going to finish this class. Watch HOW TO CHANGE THE WORLD. I think that is the skeleton for how to teach well.
By Katie J H•
Jun 14, 2020
it was too boring and not well structured for me
By Eliza M•
Mar 1, 2018
It is an extraordinary tool of learning about history of activism, contemporary artistic movements, exhibitions and civil society. At the same time it teaches you how these elements relate to our daily life, reveal controversial social problems, ignite creativity to create a plural discussion forum and eventually influence beneficial social change towards a more inclusive living environment.
By Abraham L•
Dec 5, 2020
Este curso me ha parecido algo fantástico! como estudiante de Artes visuales, ha expandido un poco mi horizonte en cuanto a la función que tiene el activismo dentro del arte en general. Una de las principales funciones del arte, pienso yo, es herir de alguna manera las modernas sensibilidades de la sociedad, para generar así un cambio social.
By Wendy•
Aug 6, 2019
I am applying for grad schools for my Phd. I am reevaluating what direction I want to go in and this course was part of my decision to change direction. Where I am in my life right now, I am not relocating otherwise I would apply to Duke. One of my classmates did and we are in touch, I'm slightly envious.
By Stavroula•
Nov 20, 2020
The course was mind-teasing, educative, surprising, interesting, refreshing, unexpected, but it left me craving for more, I feel I wanted more context from Pedro Lasch.
Do you have any workshops?
I enjoyed it and will look for similar courses. Thank you Pedro Lasch and Duke University.
By Melissa S•
Jan 4, 2018
I have gained an appreciation for forms of social activism and the contributions of artists to social activism. This was a life changing course for me. I highly recommend it to others who are concerned about the trends towards authoritarianism and the stifling of the debate of ideas.
By Kristina S•
Feb 20, 2019
I was learning a lot from this course! getting familiar with activism history, concept, rethinking common things from another angle. watching videos is not enough, google all the concepts and art performances! all the best to professors!
By Laura P•
Oct 19, 2019
A fantastic, inspiring course that has reconnected me to my creativity and introduced me to powerful artist activists who are effectively raising awareness about important social issues through art.
By sandra d•
May 30, 2020
Muchas gracias por los contenidos. Descubri nuevos artistas, temas y proyectos para trabajar en equipo con Arquitectos y Diseñadores.
Saludos cordiales,
Sandra Daza
Historiadora del Arte
By Karen K•
Jan 5, 2022
Absolutely wonderful course. Detailed, informative and extremely interesting. I frequently refer back to information related to this course. Highly recommended.
By Ina A•
May 23, 2018
This course was really helpful in understanding the significance of art in social activism, and the project was a lot of fun.
By Alper D•
Mar 8, 2021
It is really well designed course for whoever is interested comprehension of activism and social movements.
By Daniela F•
May 5, 2020
So interested to have a everyday reflection about our context, to experience art in everyday life
By Lane M•
Jun 30, 2020
I plan to go back and rewatch some guest lessons and look at the materials in the future.
By Steve B•
Jul 8, 2018
Exciting, different & eye-opening. Innovative assessment strategy (once it opens)!
By Tabata C N•
Oct 26, 2020
It is an excelent way to change your perspective about movements and art itself.
By Apryl-Annette C•
Nov 15, 2017
Wonderful Course, very enlightening and empowering. makes you think!!
By Jessica M•
Apr 16, 2021
Inspiring course, interesting content and engaging presenters!
By Ellen M•
Jun 9, 2018
Loved this! Thank you for collecting this info into s course.
By Doug M•
May 14, 2020
A great course to be part of. a good learning experience
By Jon•
Apr 26, 2018
This has been literally the best educational experience.
By Viktoryia•
Mar 2, 2017
Wow! It was such an inspiring journey!