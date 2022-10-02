Chevron Left
Back to Advertising and E-commerce on TikTok

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Advertising and E-commerce on TikTok by Aptly

About the Course

This is the third course in the Marketing with TikTok specialization. In this course, you will explore different ways to advertise on TikTok and how to utilize each one. You will also learn strategies on how to use TikTok for E-commerce. You will discover the analytics platform that TikTok has built and how to use it to optimize your advertising efforts on this exciting platform....
Filter by:

1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for Advertising and E-commerce on TikTok

By Pascal U E

Oct 2, 2022

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder