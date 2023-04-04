Learner Reviews & Feedback for Anatomy & Physiology: Levels of Organization by Rice University
About the Course
This course will provide a basic introduction to the human body. It will examine common organizational patterns and terms in anatomy. It will also provide a micro-level view of essential elements and compounds at the atomical and molecular level before expanding to the cellular and tissue levels. Finally, we will look at how tissue can form organs and even an entire organ system with the skin through our look at the Integumentary System.
This course provides a strong foundation upon which the future system-based courses in the specialization will build!...