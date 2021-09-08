Chevron Left
Antimicrobial Stewardship: Improving Clinical Outcomes by Optimization of Antibiotic Practices Internet Enduring Material Sponsored by: Stanford University School of Medicine Presented by: The Division of Infectious Diseases and Geographic Medicine at Stanford University School of Medicine NOTE: These videos were produced as part of a free online course offered by the Stanford Center for Continuing Medical Education (SCCME). If you wish to receive credit for your participation in the course, you will need to complete the full course on the SCCME website at: http://cme.stanford.edu/online. The course version on Coursera does not offer CME credit. Course Description Antibiotics are among the most frequently prescribed classes of drugs and it is estimated that approximately 50% of antibiotic use, in both the outpatient and inpatient settings, is inappropriate. At the same time, in contrast to any other class of drugs, every antibiotic use has a potential public health consequence – inappropriate use may not harm only the individual patient, but contributes to societal harm by exerting an unnecessary selective pressure that may lead to antibiotic resistance among bacteria. This video based course will introduce learners to the basic principles of appropriate antibiotic use, demonstrate how to apply these principles to the management of common infections, and outline how to develop and maintain an antimicrobial stewardship program. We will offer a number of illustrative cases, recognizable to the practicing physician in his or her practice to engage learners in the thought processes that lead to optimal decision making, improved outcomes of individual patients, and harm reduction vis-a-vis the bacterial ecology. The course will also explore strategies to implement principles of antimicrobial stewardship both in your practice and also at a program level....

RA

May 1, 2019

It was an amzing opportunity to know about effective way of antibiotics administration and their rational uses.I am greatful to course era.

AK

Jul 11, 2019

An excellent course about antibiotic stewardship program. I was looking for such updated, compiled information from a long time.

By Vinod F

Sep 8, 2021

The course is very intuitive and challenging. Small issue with downloading of certificate after course completion.

By Esa J

Nov 23, 2018

Impressively put together. Demanding, but essential for anybody dealing with antimicrobial issues.

By Nam N

Sep 13, 2019

The course provides me with the basics of the antibiotic stewardship program that is not only implemented in hospitals but also in other healthcare settings. I have learned lots of new things such as methods measuring the efficacy of the program (especially comparing the observed trend in antimicrobial use after the intervention, to the projected trend in utilization if the intervention had not occurred; how to determine the priorities to first implement, etc.). Besides, I have been introduced to electronic health systems, clinical design support systems, or outpatient parenteral therapy, which extremely interest me because they are not present in my country at that moment.

I think it should be better if the course provides the lecture materials able to be downloaded to students, so I can quickly review what I have learned from the course without watching the videos again.

Thank you very much!

By Edward M G

Sep 14, 2018

This course is worth gold, it has helped me a lot to advance my professional career. I am very grateful to the Stanford University School of Medicine for offering these courses of such good quality to the general public.

By Ana S A A M M

Oct 9, 2019

Very important information, but too dense, pictures are not as interactive. Requieres lots of attention for being such a dense video

By Nigussie D D

Oct 10, 2018

it is clinically well explained course. it has some difficult sections for non-expert professionals like myself as a generic pharmacist. i recommend this to all clinicians and clinical pharmacists who are interested in or have passion to optimization of antimicrobials' use

By sultan a

Nov 1, 2018

ITS AMAZING AND THE MOST INFORMATIVE COURSES I HAVE BEEN GO THROUGH IT

By Hina K

Jul 20, 2020

Very interesting topic that explains that how resistance develops in an individual and we can cope with that, how its helpful to diagnose the infection in selection of right drug. This course contains all material regarding drug problems. Thankx to coursera team for providing this excellent course.

By CARRERA L D A

Jan 9, 2021

Wonderful and complete information about antibiotic stewardship. One think to remark is the enfasis they put into the pharmacological part of the problem and also which are the best ways to approach it inside an institution.

By Lam S T

Aug 19, 2019

Course was comprehensive and thorough - offered many different perspectives on antibiotic stewardship. A real call to action to solve the emerging public health threat that is the rise of multidrug resistant organisms.

By Seanna I

Jul 18, 2019

Very informative. Offers fresh reviews on multiple infectious disease topics and treatments as well as a better view at treating some of those common ID states to promote lessened microbial resistance.

By Rohul A

May 2, 2019

It was an amzing opportunity to know about effective way of antibiotics administration and their rational uses.I am greatful to course era.

By Jaydeep T

Jan 24, 2022

Good source for knowledge. It's very important courses which help me in upgrade my knowledge about antibiotics.

By Vira D

Apr 22, 2019

This is awesome! I like this course very much. It's very informative and engaging. I

By Milisha m

Sep 17, 2019

i like this course very much. it helps me to improve my knowledge .

By SHIN H

Apr 15, 2020

great lecture to know the antibiotic history and WHO wording.

By Nguyen C T

Oct 18, 2019

Excellent course, i'm really grateful for your training!

By Roy G

Jul 10, 2019

excellent program , very informative and factual.

By Carlos d A D

Apr 14, 2019

Great training on antimicrobial stewardship.

By Vaishnavi W

Feb 8, 2021

It was easy to learn and very informative

By Sengly K

Nov 2, 2019

This course is extremely useful for ASPs

By Maria d C S O

Aug 3, 2020

Excelent for clinical doctors in Mexico

By Saipreetham r

Aug 27, 2019

nice course its helpful for me !

By Nedaa H M

May 25, 2020

I can not take my certificate

By Hartwill R U

Nov 12, 2020

Very knowledgeable course.

