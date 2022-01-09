Chevron Left
Back to Antisemitismo: Desde sus orígenes hasta el presente

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Antisemitismo: Desde sus orígenes hasta el presente by Yad Vashem

About the Course

En este curso, 50 destacados académicos de todo el mundo explorarán preguntas y cuestiones relacionadas con el antisemitismo, incluyendo: ¿qué es el antisemitismo? ¿Cómo ha cambiado a lo largo de la historia? ¿Por qué se puede encontrar entre tantas culturas diversas, e incluso entre ideologías opuestas? ¿Qué pasó con el antisemitismo después del Holocausto? ¿Cómo se expresa el antisemitismo hoy y cuáles son los principales ámbitos en los que se puede encontrar?...

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 4 of 4 Reviews for Antisemitismo: Desde sus orígenes hasta el presente

By NOBRE

Jan 9, 2022

Excelente curso, com ele tenho aprendido muito sobre o antissemitismo; Os professores são fantásticos, parabéns aos seus idealizadores.

By Andrea T

May 9, 2022

Muy claro, muy dinámico. Con recursos que puden utilizarse para facilitar la enseñanza y la transmisión de esta temática.{

By Claudia N d P

Jan 31, 2021

Excelente!

By ISA B L

Jan 2, 2022

THank you, the course is wanderfull, but is not very claire about what is different if you buy or not the course. I dont buy it and now, even when is finnished dont allow me to finnish the course,,,,sometihings that i dont undersantd, but is really wanderful

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder