Learner Reviews & Feedback for Leading Innovation in Arts and Culture by Vanderbilt University

4.4
stars
53 ratings
19 reviews

About the Course

Developed by David Owens at Vanderbilt University and customized for the cultural sector with National Arts Strategies, this course is designed to help arts and culture leaders create an environment where new ideas are constantly created, shared, evaluated and the best ones are successfully put to work. One of the toughest challenges for any leader is getting traction for new ideas. Winning support can be a struggle. As a result, powerful new ideas often get stuck. This is especially true in the cultural sector. People involved in arts and culture often have little time and even less money for experimentation and risks. This course will help those in the performing arts, museums, zoos, libraries and other cultural organizations build environments where new management and program ideas flourish. Leading Innovation in Arts & Culture will teach you how to make an "innovation strategy" a fundamental component of your organization's overall strategy. In this seminar you will learn to: - Analyze constraints on innovation in your organization, foresee obstacles and opportunities, and develop a shared vision - Develop a process to manage the demands of multiple stakeholders, shifting priorities and the uncertainty inherent in new initiatives - Create a culture for innovation and risk-taking that generates new perspectives and challenges existing practice - Create a strong customer focus within your organization that anticipates customer needs National Arts Strategies worked with David Owens to customize this course for those working in the cultural sector. They based their work on David Owens’ Leading Strategic Innovation in Organizations course. This highly interactive 8-week course will engage you in a series of class discussions and exercises....

Top reviews

SS

Mar 30, 2021

its was a amze cousre. i learnt s lot. please certicate dede

JZ

Mar 13, 2017

Fantastic!!! a must do course for any aspiring innovators.

By Irina K

Dec 20, 2016

This course gives good perspective on innovation process and how to bring idea to life. However it was disappointing to me that content of the course has nothing to do with Art and Culture.

By Francine S

Dec 22, 2016

Content is great and would highly recommend

The structure for grading however is poor. The peer assignments don't work well compared to other Coursera courses. I submitted my assignments in time, but even after a month I still don't have one peer that has completed my review which then delays the 'completion' of my course. When I go to do other peer reviews for other people on the same assignment I am presented with 6 month old assignments overdue from previous courses?! In addition, you can't participate in the forum discussions until you submit something yourself. I would prefer to add to a thread than go in blind to each forum

By Tanya D

May 13, 2020

I like the content of this course, and think the video lectures are done really well- especially because the main presenter stays interesting while being informative. However, I came across a few broken links for various required and extra readings. I posted about these broken links on the course forums, but no changes seem to have been made, nor was there any recognition of my postings.

By S.D

Jul 24, 2020

I expected this course to be much more art and culture oriented. It felt like your normal course in business innovation, which had some "add-ons" here and there on how the information could be transferred to arts and culture. In this sense, it isn't really driven in its core from actual arts and cultural industries, and I find that these industries and circumstances are very different from the business world. As an innovation course in the business environment, I would find it useful though.

In addition, some of the reading materials were not available any more on their original websites. I couldn't find a way to easily contact the content providers.

By Tomás G D

Dec 26, 2021

Very good course and with very clear information, the translation into Spanish is not at all good and makes reading a bit tedious but in itself it is a great course if one knows English and can review it, excellent examples and analysis of cases.

By Stefanie v d B

Jan 31, 2019

Very good course to have a real- all over- plan for a innovation marketing plan. Complete , cleare and easy planning for futher plans connected with book creative people must be stopped . Special thanks to speaker and innovator prof Owens !

By Roberta A

Mar 23, 2017

very inspirational, useful in many industry and with lots of references. project management support and managerial role inspiration

By Kate L

Mar 14, 2017

Thank you so much for such a great opportunity! I loved the course and it was very interesting to listen to your lectures.

By Alejandra B

Aug 11, 2020

It has been a difficult course but 100% important and necessary for people in arts and culture

By Dalia V

May 14, 2017

Is not made express for arts and culture but it really applies!!! so happy to course it

By Bruno A

May 22, 2017

This course has a framework which can be applied in any area.

By Susabhan S

Mar 31, 2021

its was a amze cousre. i learnt s lot. please certicate dede

By Jay O

Mar 14, 2017

Fantastic!!! a must do course for any aspiring innovators.

By Andri A

Jul 17, 2017

Delivers high value. Easy to follow through

By Sepideh S T

May 10, 2022

IT WAS GREAT AND I LEARNT A LOT.

By Emese K

Aug 30, 2017

Loved loved love this course!

By Silvia C O

Apr 14, 2017

Eye opening.

By Akshat P

Apr 2, 2021

gg

By Sherif L

Feb 14, 2022

Too long, boring and irrelevant

