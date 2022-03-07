Learner Reviews & Feedback for Assessing Cultural Climate by Rice University
About the Course
Assessment is an integral part of any strategic effort. This course provides a familiarization of assessment practices and provides learners with various traditional and nontraditional methods of measurement to assist in making informed improvements to their DE&I initiatives. You will also expand your knowledge in creating bias-free and inclusive evaluation tools with special emphasis placed on assessing organizational climate and culture.
By the end of this course, you will be able to:
1. Examine the benefits of benchmarking DE&I efforts internally and against other institutions.
2. Identify variables related to DE&I assessment and how the peer review may be used in this approach.
3. Discover the elements of a successful DE&I statement and how to assess its effectiveness.
4. Describe how ethnography and strategic foresight can be used to address systemic discrimination, social justice and other DE&I concerns in your organization....