AK
Mar 9, 2020
The course is a great introduction to satisfiability problem and its wide range of applications in day to day life. Honors assignments really helped me understand the core concepts better.
SS
Aug 1, 2019
The course explains the fundamental concepts very clearly. It is very helpful to understand the basic concepts of SMT solvers
By Jaewoo S•
Jul 19, 2019
This was a great introductory course for satisfiability. I strongly recommend you to solve all the honorary problems because they were so useful for thorough understanding.
By santosh s•
Aug 2, 2019
By Aarjavee K•
Mar 10, 2020
By himanshu s•
May 2, 2020
More programming problems (probably on the later half) would be really interesting and helpful
By Avijit•
Feb 19, 2020
Nice Introduction to SAT, SMT.
By Khazam•
Aug 17, 2019
Good course, but some quizes are a bit confusing :)
Thank you very much professor.
By พิพัฒน์ ช•
Jul 18, 2020
This course can deploy in real life.