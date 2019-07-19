Chevron Left
Back to Automated Reasoning: satisfiability

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Automated Reasoning: satisfiability by EIT Digital

4.8
stars
36 ratings
7 reviews

About the Course

In this course you will learn how to apply satisfiability (SAT/SMT) tools to solve a wide range of problems. Several basic examples are given to get the flavor of the applications: fitting rectangles to be applied for printing posters, scheduling problems, solving puzzles, and program correctness. Also underlying theory is presented: resolution as a basic approach for propositional satisfiability, the CDCL framework to scale up for big formulas, and the simplex method to deal with linear inequallities. The light weight approach to following this course is just watching the lectures and do the corresponding quizzes. To get a flavor of the topic this may work out fine. However, the much more interesting approach is to use this as a basis to apply SAT/SMT yourself on several problems, for instance on the problems presented in the honor's assignment....

Top reviews

AK

Mar 9, 2020

The course is a great introduction to satisfiability problem and its wide range of applications in day to day life. Honors assignments really helped me understand the core concepts better.

SS

Aug 1, 2019

The course explains the fundamental concepts very clearly. It is very helpful to understand the basic concepts of SMT solvers

Filter by:

1 - 7 of 7 Reviews for Automated Reasoning: satisfiability

By Jaewoo S

Jul 19, 2019

This was a great introductory course for satisfiability. I strongly recommend you to solve all the honorary problems because they were so useful for thorough understanding.

By santosh s

Aug 2, 2019

The course explains the fundamental concepts very clearly. It is very helpful to understand the basic concepts of SMT solvers

By Aarjavee K

Mar 10, 2020

The course is a great introduction to satisfiability problem and its wide range of applications in day to day life. Honors assignments really helped me understand the core concepts better.

By himanshu s

May 2, 2020

More programming problems (probably on the later half) would be really interesting and helpful

By Avijit

Feb 19, 2020

Nice Introduction to SAT, SMT.

By Khazam

Aug 17, 2019

Good course, but some quizes are a bit confusing :)

Thank you very much professor.

By พิพัฒน์ ช

Jul 18, 2020

This course can deploy in real life.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder